Nintendo Download: Cat Got Your Mech?

|May 30, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
Adventure awaits the most curious of cats in Gato Roboto! (Photo: Business Wire)
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Gato Roboto – Pounce inside of your cozy armored mech and set off on a dangerous trek through an alien underworld full of irritable creatures and treacherous obstacles in a valiant effort to save your stranded captain and his crashed spaceship. Tiptoe outside the friendly confines of your technological marvel and follow your feline instincts through tight tunnels and mysterious waterways to scavenge for new weapons and gear. Adventure awaits the most curious of cats in Gato Roboto!
Nintendo eShop sales:
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 30-in-1 Game Collection
- Ages of Mages: The last keeper
- Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS The Awakening of Golden Jazz – Full & Demo Versions
- Anarcute
- Arcade Archives IMAGE FIGHT
- Assault on Metaltron – Demo Version
- Cafeteria Nipponica – Demo Version
- Crypt of the Serpent King – Available May 31
- GoFishing 3D
- Golem Gates – Available May 31
- Hob: The Definitive Edition – Demo Version
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa – Available June 4
- Monkey Business
- Mowin’ & Throwin’ – Available May 31
- Perchang – Available June 4
- PixARK – Available May 31
- Prime World: Defenders
- Ragtag Adventurers
- Red Siren: Space Defense – Available June 4
- Realm Royale Founder’s Pack
- Robot Squad Simulator – Available May 31
- Selma and the Wisp – Available May 31
- Slay the Spire – Available June 4
- Super Arcade Soccer – Available May 31
- Super Cane Magic ZERO
- The World Next Door – Demo Version – Available May 31
- Timespinner – Available June 4
- Tiny Derby – Available June 4
- TT Isle of Man
- Vectronom
- Viviette – Demo Version
- Warlock’s Tower – Available May 31
- Watermelon Party – Available May 31
- Word Wheel by POWGI – Demo Version
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS:
- PDI Check
- Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth – Available June 4
