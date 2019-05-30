Renesas Electronics Launches Rad-Hard 16-Channel Current Driver With Integrated Decoder for Satellite Applications

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new radiation-hardened 16-channel current driver with integrated 4-bit decoder for reducing the size, weight and power (SWaP) of satellite command and telemetry systems. The ISL72814SEH integrates the decoder, input level shifter, and 16 current driver arrays in a single monolithic IC. The device allows satellite manufacturers to significantly increase system capacity and cut solution footprint by 50 percent for their medium Earth orbit (MEO), geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO), highly elliptical orbit (HEO), and deep space mission profiles.
Multiple ISL72814SEH current drivers are able to send 28V/500mA pulses for 750ms to the more than 1,500 RF switches in a communication satellite’s payload, routing RF signals to the designated Internet radio stations and television channels. They also send 12V-30V with 50mA-600mA latching pulses to control the relays and solenoids that turn on/off the propulsion system thrusters, change orbital altitude, and turn on the motor to tilt the solar panels. The ISL72814SEH offers twice the channel count and 54 percent less VCE(SAT) power dissipation on each channel compared to competitive drivers. Its integrated level shifter removes several peripheral components, and its internal clamp diodes eliminate the need for additional protection circuitry when driving inductive loads.
The ISL72814SEH leverages Renesas’ proprietary silicon on insulator process to provide single-event effects (SEE) robustness in heavy ion environments. The driver’s integrated decoder interfaces directly to the general purpose I/Os of FPGAs and microprocessors in the satellite’s flight computer, dramatically reducing pin count compared to 1-input to 1-output driver arrays. Each of the ISL72814SEH’s 16-channels of common-collector open-emitter PNP driver outputs can generate pulses of up to 42V and 700mA. The device is wafer acceptance tested to 100krad(Si) over high dose rate (HDR), and 75krad(Si) over low dose rate (LDR) total dose testing. Characterization testing is completed with no single event latch-up (SEL), single event burnout (SEB), and single event transients (SETs) at a linear energy transfer (LET) of up to 86MeV*cm2/mg.
“The ISL72814SEH offers satellite customers the ultimate in radiation immunity, mass and power savings,” said Philip Chesley, Vice President, Industrial Analog and Power Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “Our current driver significantly reduces the circuitry required on the bus, enabling manufacturers to add more functionality and processing power to their next generation satellites.”
Key Features of ISL72814SEH 16-Channel Driver Circuit
- Integrated 4-bit to 16-channel decoder and input level shifter
- High current outputs up to 700mA
- High voltage outputs up to 42V
- VCC supply range of 3V to 13.2V
- Ultra-low VCE saturation of 1.35V at 500mA
- Extended operating temperature range of -55°C to +125°C
The ISL72814SEH can be combined with the following ICs to create a satellite command and telemetry signal processing solution with superior rad-hard performance: ISL71590SEH temperature sensor, ISL70591SEH precision current source, ISL71840SEH 30V 16-channel multiplexer, ISL70517SEH 36V differential input in-amp, ISL70419SEH precision op amp, ISL71090SEH12 precision voltage reference, and ISL72026BSEH CAN transceiver.
Availability
The ISL72814SEH radiation-hardened 16-channel current driver is available now in a 28-lead ceramic flatpack package. An evaluation board is available to evaluate device features and performance. For more information, please visit: www.renesas.com/products/ISL72814SEH.
(Note) Renesas branding policy will continue to apply the Intersil brand for military and aerospace products.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.
(Remarks). All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005131/en/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 30, 2019 01:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 30, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
May. 29, 2019 07:45 PM EDT