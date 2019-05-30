WaveOptics and PEGATRON Demonstrate AiR Glasses Prototype at Both AWE and PEGATRON Day

|By Business Wire

May 30, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
WaveOptics, the leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, and PEGATRON, the world-class manufacturing service provider, are demonstrating a prototype AiR glasses at both AWE and PEGATRON Day.
WaveOptics and PEGATRON have also formed a strategic partnership to develop AR wearables for the rapidly developing AR market.
AiR, PEGATRON’s latest AR glasses prototype, is being developed in partnership with WaveOptics to meet the needs of three main categories of application - industrial, medical, and commercial. The glasses can provide instant AR experiences for professionals across various fields such as technicians, facilities maintenance technicians, doctors, and business executives.
AiR glasses work by combining three elements: the glasses, a smart phone and a control band to create a light, easy, and fashionable AR experience.
The AiR glasses weigh 136g, with binocular 40 degree field of view, and can fit users without the need to take off prescription or other glasses.
The prototype is also equipped with hot-swappable battery modules to provide consistent power transfer, a key feature in AR wearables.
The AiR prototype is being demonstrated at AWE (Augmented World Expo) from 29 – 31 May in Santa Clara as well as PEGATRON Day during Computex from 28 May – 1 June in Taipei.
David Hayes, CEO at WaveOptics, commented:
“This prototype clearly demonstrates the potential of our technology with leading manufacturers and the potential for numerous commercial AR applications.
“We are now starting to see real traction in the development of products incorporating our technology for the AR market. PEGATRON’s prototype ‘AiR’ is an excellent demonstration of how our leading technology can be used.
“PEGATRON have a track record of delivering high quality products and are known for their design and consumer driven focus. We are delighted to be working with their team and look forward to the collaboration with them.”
Steve Huang, CTO at PEGATRON, said:
“The partnership with WaveOptics opens up great possibilities in the wearable AR market. The innovations PEGATRON delivers undoubtedly need great support from strategic partners; with this joint development, we can better develop our AR innovations, which will benefit our industrial and consumer end users.’’
WaveOptics’ waveguides are designed for superior optical performance and mass manufacture. The patented waveguide technology allows the creation of a large viewing window to experience AR, providing an immersive AR experiences for industrial, enterprise, and consumer applications.
AiR has a 30-layer convolutional neural network (CNN) designed to achieve face recognition in 10 ms by AI edge devices, with 99.5% accuracy on LFW. AiR also has object detection, for better privacy and efficiency, which is enabled by a self-designed 26-layer convolutional neural network. All AI services are completed in 30 ms by AI edge devices.
About WaveOptics
WaveOptics is the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, the key optical component in wearable augmented reality (AR) devices.
AR wearables, such as smart glasses, enable users to see computer-generated images overlaid on top of the real world. There are two key elements that allow these images to be seen – a light source such as a minute projector and a means of transferring the image from the projector into the user’s eyes.
WaveOptics’ waveguide technology transfers the light waves from the light source and projects them into the user’s eye. The technology produces a large eye-box, binocular viewing and a high field of view. The eye-box (the viewing window) is the size of the AR display from which the full image is visible. WaveOptics’ waveguides deliver crisp, undistorted text as well as stable imagery.
WaveOptics technology is designed to be used for immersive AR experiences in Industrial, enterprise and consumer markets. The Company aims for its waveguides to be the core optical component used in all AR wearable devices, driven by its unique technology and expertise, which enable unparalleled manufacturing scalability and visual performance as well as versatility for numerous applications.
About PEGATRON
PEGATRON Corporation was founded on January 1, 2008. With abundant product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing, we are committed to providing clients with innovative design, systematic production and manufacturing service in order to comprehensively and efficiently satisfy all of our customers’ needs. PEGATRON features a solid R&D team, friendly, fast service quality as well as a high degree of employee cohesion. Furthermore, we have combined EMS and ODM industries to become an emerging Design and Manufacturing Service (DMS) company. Consequently, we are able to offer industry-leading, state-of-the-art products and profitable business opportunities for our partners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005345/en/
