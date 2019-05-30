Iteris to Showcase Smart Transportation Solutions at Cisco Live on June 9-13, 2019

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 08:32 AM EDT
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it will be showcasing its transportation analytics and smart mobility solutions at Cisco Live on June 9-13 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.
Throughout the week, Iteris will be providing in-booth demonstrations of Iteris SPM™, the foundation of Iteris’ intersection-as-a-service™ offering, as well as its multimodal intersection analytics software, VantageLive!™, and its newly unveiled mobility intelligence platform. Iteris will also be showcasing the next generation of video detection equipment for vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian presence detection, built on Iteris’ Vantage Next® platform, as well as other smart mobility solutions.
Iteris SPM is a comprehensive automated traffic signal performance measures (SPM) solution that forms a core part of Iteris’ growing intersection-as-a-service offering. Iteris SPM represents a synthesis of the company’s traffic engineering experience, big data ingestion, visualization and hardware integration knowledge, as well as its analytics and consulting expertise, and forms part of its broader drive to promote safety and efficiency at all intersections.
VantageLive! is Iteris’ intersection data analytics service, which enables cities to view intersection activity through the continuous collection and analysis of vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian data.
Iteris will also be showcasing its mobility intelligence solution, and its Vantage Next video detection platform, which enables advanced multimodal detection at any intersection.
Iteris is inviting visitors to its stand in the IoT Connected Communities pavilion, where it will highlight the latest innovations in transportation analytics, multimodal detection and smart mobility solutions that help make roads safer and more efficient.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Iteris Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated results and benefits in collaborating with another company and integrating with its solution, and success and capabilities of our Vantage video detection platform products and related services. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate and deliver our video detection platform solution (and data feeds) on a timely and cost-efficient basis; ability of the integrated technologies to combine data feeds and analyze multimodal data to improve traffic flow and safety; the future adoption of technology based analytics solutions in the transportation market, the challenges in the development of software-based solutions; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
