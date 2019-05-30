CEMEX COMPLETA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE CEMEX Go CON CLIENTES EN TODO EL MUNDO

|By Business Wire
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) anunció hoy que ha completado exitosamente la implementación de su plataforma CEMEX Go, estableciendo las bases para un estándar más alto de servicio al cliente en la industria global de materiales de construcción. CEMEX está comprometido con el desarrollo proactivo de productos innovadores y soluciones de vanguardia para ayudar a satisfacer las necesidades de sus clientes. El éxito de CEMEX Go es un testimonio del compromiso centrado en el cliente de la compañía y el enfoque incesante en la innovación y mejora continua.
Fernando González Olivieri, Director General de CEMEX, afirmó: “Estamos increíblemente orgullosos de que nuestra visión de brindar una experiencia superior al cliente, habilitada por la tecnología digital, se haya implementado para nuestros clientes en todo el mundo. CEMEX Go ha demostrado ser un elemento de cambio, una herramienta establecida y esencial para nuestros clientes, accesible desde cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento para ayudarles a administrar sus negocios con mayor eficiencia”.
“Y no nos detendremos aquí. Todavía estamos en las etapas iniciales de una transformación digital en curso dentro de CEMEX para brindar a los clientes una experiencia por múltiples canales sin precedentes y para reinventar la industria de materiales de construcción desde cero. Continuaremos evolucionando CEMEX Go para seguir mejorando el servicio que ofrecemos a nuestros clientes”, agregó.
Algunos de los logros más importantes alcanzados hasta la fecha por CEMEX Go incluyen:
- Disponible actualmente en 21 países.
- El 96% del total de clientes recurrentes de la compañía utilizan CEMEX Go.
- El 45% de las ventas globales totales de CEMEX se procesa a través de CEMEX Go.
- Más de 500,000 pagos realizados a través de la plataforma de forma anualizada.
- 1.5 millones de entregas utilizando CEMEX Go en forma anualizada.
CEMEX Go es una solución digital de vanguardia y transformadora que automatiza los flujos de trabajo, permitiendo a los clientes de CEMEX comprar productos, hacer un seguimiento de las entregas y administrar los pedidos sin interrupciones, en tiempo real. La plataforma crea una experiencia al cliente superior a cualquier oferta del pasado y es la única plataforma de su tipo en la industria global de materiales de construcción. Además, CEMEX Go continúa transformando el rol de la fuerza de ventas de la compañía, permitiéndoles dedicar más tiempo para servir mejor a los clientes.
Con CEMEX Go, los clientes pueden controlar todos los aspectos de su relación comercial con CEMEX, lo que les permite tener confianza en sí mismos y un control completo de sus pedidos las 24 horas, los 7 días de la semana. Además, CEMEX Go es una solución digital completamente segura y confiable que facilita la vida de los clientes, brinda un acceso rápido a información detallada y brinda análisis en profundidad y perspectivas de negocios, lo que les permite tomar decisiones más informadas y optimizar su experiencia.
CEMEX Go es una iniciativa de desarrollo e innovación de CEMEX que forma parte de la red de colaboración de investigación y desarrollo encabezada por los centros de investigación de CEMEX, con oficinas principales en Suiza.
CEMEX es una compañía global de materiales para la industria de la construcción que ofrece productos de alta calidad y servicios confiables. CEMEX mantiene su trayectoria de beneficiar a quienes sirve a través de soluciones innovadoras de construcción, mejoras en eficiencia y esfuerzos para promover un futuro sostenible. Para más información sobre CEMEX, por favor visite: www.cemex.com
La información que se presenta en este comunicado contiene ciertas declaraciones acerca del futuro e información las cuales necesariamente están sujetas a riesgos, incertidumbres y presunciones. Varios factores podrían causar que los resultados, desempeño o logros de CEMEX sean materialmente diferentes respecto a los expresados o implícitos en este comunicado, incluyendo que no se cumplan las condiciones de cierre. Si uno o más de estos riesgos o factores inciertos se materializan, o si los supuestos utilizados resultasen incorrectos, los resultados reales podrían variar materialmente de aquéllos aquí descritos. CEMEX no pretende y no asume ninguna obligación de actualizar la información contenida en este comunicado. CEMEX no es responsable por el contenido de cualquier sitio web de terceros o página web referenciada o accesibles a través de este comunicado.
