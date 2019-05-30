20 National Finalist Teams Advance in the 17th Annual eCYBERMISSION Competition

The U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP) announced that 20 student teams from across the United States have been selected as national finalists in the 17th annual eCYBERMISSION competition. The web-based science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program—sponsored by the U.S. Army and administered by the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA)—is designed to cultivate student interest in STEM by encouraging students in grades six through nine to develop solutions to real-world problems in their local communities.

The national finalist teams will advance to eCYBERMISSION’s National Judging & Educational Event (NJ&EE), taking place in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area June 16-21.

The national finalists were selected from a competitive group of 59 regional finalists. A panel of judges consisting of U.S. Army scientists and engineers and other STEM professionals evaluated teams based on criteria including innovative ideas, benefit to the community, and overall development of the project.

"The U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program is proud to offer national STEM opportunities like eCYBERMISSION,” said Christina Weber, AEOP Cooperative Agreement Manager. “It's always exciting to see so many talented students participate in our competitions, summer enrichment activities, and apprenticeship programs, and to watch them develop as they graduate from one program to the next. They're becoming the next generation of thought leaders in science and technology and it's amazing to be a part of that. I'm honored to congratulate the regional winners in this year's eCYBERMISSION competition, and I look forward to seeing each of them at the National Judging and Educational Event. I truly hope all of our eCYBERMISSION students will continue the important work they've started in their communities, and I challenge all of our 9th grade students to apply their talents next year in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium!"

“We never cease to be amazed and inspired by the creativity and commitment of students and team advisors participating in the eCYBERMISSION competition,” said NSTA Executive Director Dr. David Evans. “We applaud the national finalists on their accomplishments so far and wish them the best of luck as they advance to the finals.”

The national finalists focused their projects on one of seven mission challenges affecting their community, including alternative sources of energy; the environment; food; health and fitness; force and motion; national security and safety; and robotics. As national finalists, each team member will receive $2,000 in U.S. Series EE Savings Bonds and an all-expenses paid trip to NJ&EE to compete for the first-place national award in their grade.

In addition to the national awards, five teams will each receive AEOP’s STEM-In-Action grant. These grants offer teams the opportunity to develop a concrete plan to further develop their project into a mature and scalable solution, and effectively implement these solutions into their local communities. Each winning team will be awarded up to a $5,000 grant. The grants are independent of the selection of the national winners.

2019 National Finalist Teams

North Central Region

6 th – Team Microfiber Fighters , Bay Village, OH

, Bay Village, OH 7 th – Yooper Lights, Lake Linden, MI

Lake Linden, MI 8 th – Denial Moving Company, Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH 9th – The Powerhouse Mitochondria, Machesney Park, IL

North East Region

6 th – Have A Say!, Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA 7 th – Green Tea, Clarksburg, MD

Clarksburg, MD 8 th – Renaissance 1, St. Albans, VT

St. Albans, VT 9th – Girls in Tech 2018, Alexandria, VA

South East Region

6 th – Las GHG Busters, Aguadilla, PR

Aguadilla, PR 7 th – Organic Odyssey, Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC 8 th –Antastic Acids, Madison, AL

Madison, AL 9th – The Sandbaggers, Miatland, FL

South Central Region

6 th –H.O.T.C.A.R.S., Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX 7 th – Oh, Deer!, Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX 8 th – Team Vision, Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO 9th – I-ANN Tech, Richmond, TX

West Region

6 th – Stumptown Glucobots, Portland, OR

Portland, OR 7 th – Think Blue, Draper, UT

Draper, UT 8 th – Bio4Ever, Bothell, WA

Bothell, WA 9th – Phantastic Phage Phinders, West Jordan, UT

2019 STEM-In-Action Grant Recipients

6 th – Stumptown Glucobots, Portland, OR

Portland, OR 7 th – Oh, Deer!, Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX 7 th – Team Heely-Wheelys, Andover, MA

Andover, MA 8 th –Antastic Acids, Madison, AL

Madison, AL 8th – Team Vision, Highlands Ranch, CO

NJ&EE is a week-long event that provides educational opportunities and team-building exercises for the eCYBERMISSION national finalists and STEM-in-Action recipients. Activities include hands-on STEM workshops led by Army scientists and engineers, a special session hosted by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, a visit to Capitol Hill to meet with members of Congress and a tour of the National Mall, and a live-streamed showcase where students will display and demonstrate their winning ideas. The highlight of the NJ&EE will be the awards luncheon and ceremony, where the national winning team from each grade will be announced.

About the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP)

The United States Army has long recognized that a scientifically and technologically literate citizenry is our nation’s best hope for a secure, rewarding, and successful future. For over 50 years, the Army has supported a wide range of educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for our youth, college and graduate students, as well as our valued teachers. Our nation’s economy has greatly benefited from the technological achievements of the last century and is destined for greater achievements throughout the 21st century. For more information about AEOP, please visit www.usaeop.com.

About eCYBERMISSION

eCYBERMISSION is a web-based science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) competition for students in grades six through nine that promotes self-discovery and enables all students to recognize the real-life applications of STEM. Teams of three or four students are instructed to ask questions (for science) or define problems (for engineering), and then construct explanations (for science) or design solutions (for engineering) based on identified problems in their community. Students compete for State, Regional, and National Awards. The U.S. Army is committed to answering the Nation’s need for increased national STEM literacy and to expanding STEM education opportunities across the country to open doors to new career paths for American students that lead to a brighter tomorrow.

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence and innovation in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

