Rimini Street’s Nancy Lyskawa Wins Female Executive of the Year

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Nancy Lyskawa, Rimini Street’s senior vice president of Global Client Onboarding, was honored with a gold Stevie® Award for Female Executive of the Year in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Ms. Lyskawa has earned this recognition for her executive role leading the Company’s global client onboarding team which focuses on creating a holistic client experience, orchestrating a detailed, precise onboarding process to ensure clients have a smooth transition from their previous support provider to Rimini Street support.

The worldwide Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run. Over 1,500 nominations were submitted for consideration in more than 90 categories, including the Female Executive of the Year category.

Innovating the Client Onboarding Experience

Ms. Lyskawa has led hundreds of successful client onboarding projects with a consistent track record of providing exceptional support for new clients onboarding around the world. Onboarding is one of the key programs that sets the stage for a long-term, successful relationship between Rimini Street and its clients. Ms. Lyskawa and her team are dedicated to continuously improving and innovating the onboarding process to satisfy evolving client requirements. The onboarding program combines a structured ISO 9001:2015 certification process with quality management principles to ensure a successful and smooth project completion and client satisfaction.

“Nancy brings together her background in finance, project management and deep IT industry experience, along with an intimate understanding of what our clients care about most, to guide and support a new client’s onboarding journey to success,” said Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Nancy utilizes an advanced analytical approach to managing the client onboarding process for all new clients. She embodies the Company’s steadfast, unwavering dedication to providing outstanding client service, and we are very proud of this well-earned recognition of her professional accomplishments.”

“I am honored to receive this Stevie award recognition, and would like to congratulate all award recipients and nominees in each ‘Women in Business’ category,” said Nancy Lyskawa, senior vice president of Global Client Onboarding, Rimini Street. “It is a privilege to represent Rimini Street and my dedicated onboarding team who deliver exceptional support to clients every day with a focus on ensuring their needs are met with a successful and smooth onboarding process that sets clients up for success.”

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,850 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

