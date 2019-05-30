Heal Launches First-Ever Contextual, Data-Driven Telemedicine Solution

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
Heal, the leader in doctor house calls, today introduces Heal Telemedicine™ for returning Heal users, providing complete and connected care between patients with chronic conditions and their doctors. Combined with the powerful Heal Hub™, initially introduced as the award-winning Heal Wellbe, for the first-time ever, telemedicine is being delivered by a doctor who truly knows their patient through the context of their complete health history, home environment, and real-time vitals.
According to a recent Harvard study, the home environment was labeled the best indicator for measuring Social Determinants of Health. This includes, actual medication bottles, fall risks, allergens and food insecurities, which can only be assessed by doctors in the patient’s home environment. The study concluded these factors determine up to 80% of health outcomes. With today’s launch, Heal will offer telemedicine as a continuity of the unique in-home patient-doctor relationship – so the doctor who talks with you by phone or video is the same doctor who has been to your house and knows your personal social determinants of health. This kind of telemedicine extends the human touch for unprecedented accuracy, quality, and timeliness of care.
In addition to the social determinants of Health, Heal doctors have unique access to prior health records through its integration with the Apple Health Kit, combined with gathering vital signs in real-time with the Heal Hub. With the Hub, Heal doctors have access to patient vital signs in real-time, including blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, and other factors that are the best indicators of a patient’s health status. By combining in-home context with prior health records and real time vitals, Heal telemedicine enables always-on delivery of precise, personal, and data-driven care.
“Typical telemedicine is plagued by low uptake, under diagnoses, and over-prescription,” said Nick Desai, chief executive officer and co-founder at Heal. “There’s a huge difference between an awkward encounter with a random provider and talking to your own doctor – with whom you have a relationship and understands the context of your real-time health data. The latter is what we’re providing today.”
To date, Heal has delivered 110,000 house calls across the U.S. in less than four years, driving more than $68 million in healthcare cost savings and reducing unnecessary trips to the emergency room and urgent care by 71%. Heal’s house call service is now enhanced with the addition of Heal Telemedicine, which is only available to repeat users. Combined with the Heal Hub, which allows near real-time, 24/7 integration of diagnostic health data with real, live doctors, provides data-driven, point-of-care decision support for doctors and more personalized medicine for patients.
“Heal continues to strengthen the patient/doctor relationship, proving that great technology can be used to bring them closer together, and not further apart,” said Dr. Renee Dua, co-founder and chief medical officer at Heal. “The combination of house calls with Heal Telemedicine and Heal Hub is the ultimate care solution for patients with chronic conditions, especially elderly patients, who should always feel connected to their doctors. This furthers our mission to make care more proactive, so patients spend more time being well and less time getting well.”
ABOUT HEAL:
Heal is bringing technology innovation to re-humanize the practice of medicine in a way that is fulfilling for doctors and patients alike. We believe in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by creating a more efficient doctor's office in your home, that inevitably improves healthcare outcomes. Through the touch of an app or a click on our site, a highly-vetted, qualified medical doctor will arrive at your door, twelve hours a day, 365 days a year.
Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies in California, as well as Medicare, and will soon be in-network with insurers across the country. Heal investors include Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, the Ellison Family, Lionel Richie, and others. For more information, please visit http://www.heal.com/. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005275/en/
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 30, 2019 01:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 30, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT