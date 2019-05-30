Elo’s New Self-Service Stands are the Backbone of Unique Interactive Experiences in High-Traffic Environments

|By Business Wire
Elo, a leading global supplier of interactive technology solutions, today announced the release of its new Slim Self-Service Stands, ready to streamline the installation of interactive experiences in any high-traffic public environment, including self-order, wayfinding, endless aisle and customer check-in. The Slim Self-Service Stand builds off the success of Elo’s iconic WallabyTM stand product line already found globally in quick service restaurant (QSR) chains, movie theaters and sporting arenas, and even as a self-service glacier ticket purchase application in Iceland. The new Slim Self-Service Stands, available in both countertop and floor models, boast a 23.6% slimmer form factor than Elo’s previous models.
The Slim Self-Service Stand integrates with Elo’s popular 15- and 22-inch I-Series touchscreen computers, which are available in either Windows or Android models. And, with Elo Edge ConnectTM accessories, customers have the flexibility to create a tailored solution thanks to Elo’s Unified Architecture. The Slim Self-Service Stands enable device mounting in portrait or landscape orientation and offer the flexibility for both countertop and floor stand models. As well, the Slim Self-Service Stand assembles easily and, as an advantage over the Wallaby model, is suited for installments where a printer is not needed, making it the ideal solution for self-service installations in multiple environments.
“Elo’s Slim Self-Service Stands create empowering self-service experiences for touchscreen users to choose and modify their orders in a personal and convenient way,” said Josh Zhang, product manager, Elo. “Self-order capabilities enhance overall guest satisfaction with greater order accuracy and shorter wait times while also providing business benefits of increased average order size and labor optimization to maximize profitability.”
Android for the Enterprise
Elo’s leadership in Android-based solutions is backed by a network of more than 50 independent software vendors. The company’s commercially focused software development kit enables customers and partners to develop a single software image or app to be deployed across Elo’s full line of Android-based products, further cementing Elo’s ability to offer a unified platform for businesses. With EloView®, Elo customers can securely deploy and manage a large network of interactive Android-connected systems, reducing operating costs. With a simple drag-and-drop, devices across any number of locations can be updated seamlessly from one central point. Content delivery can be scheduled ahead of time, or pushed through to make real-time changes. With one architecture, EloView customers can align devices to the same OS and management platform, creating a coherent digital fabric while realizing significant cost reduction and simplification.
Customization Flexibility
Built with versatility in mind, both stand models offer secure cable management for peripherals. Elo Edge Connect allows the seamless attachment of up to four peripherals — including barcode scanners, status lights, RFID readers and EMV cradles — allowing a unique solution to meet the needs of each environment. Elo also offers brands, retailers and restaurants the capability to customize Elo products with a particular color scheme, a logo, or even a branded backer board for additional messaging space.
About Elo
As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. To date, we have deployed more than 25 million installations in over 80 countries. A new Elo touchscreen is installed every 21 seconds somewhere in the world. Built on a unified architecture, Elo’s broad portfolio allows Elo customers to choose, configure, connect and control devices to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from 10 to 70 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect and control with EloView, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security. Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays and transportation applications. Learn more at EloTouch.com.
Elo, the Elo logo, Wallaby, Elo Edge Connect, EloView are trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
