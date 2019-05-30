ManageEngine Recognized as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that it has been named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for its unified endpoint management (UEM) software, Desktop Central and Mobile Device Manager Plus. ManageEngine earned this distinction through 71 end-user reviews with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the unified endpoint management market as of May 17, 2019. Notably, 87 percent of the reviewers noted a “willingness to recommend" the software to enterprise-level customers as of May 28, 2019.
Read reviews of ManageEngine UEM on Gartner Peer Insights at https://gtnr.it/2HhPxLW. Read reviews of Desktop Central on Gartner Peer Insights at https://gtnr.it/2PV5xYc.
"We pioneered mobile device management in 2013, when mobile devices started proliferating in the workplace. Back then, we had the foresight to integrate mobile device management with our UEM solution, Desktop Central. Today, mobility dominates UEM concerns,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, ManageEngine vice president. “We believe this Customers' Choice distinction reflects how much our customers value the foresight and innovation that have made Desktop Central and Mobile Device Manager Plus the most widely-implemented UEM solutions around the world. We’re honored by our end users' recognition, and we're continuing to push the UEM envelope on their behalf.”
ManageEngine was also recognized by Gartner analysts in the July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools.
Customer Kudos for Desktop Central
It's Our Swiss Army Knife! IT Director from the transportation industry: "My team has been using Desktop Central for over four years, and it has been a lifesaver for my team. We can now quickly and remotely deploy software, updates, patches, fixes, registry edits and configurations. It has significantly improved productivity with fewer touches in the field leading to more satisfied users and quicker response times."
After a Major Search and Year Of Use, This One Is Far and Away the Best Bang for The Buck. IT Manager with a government organization: "We are a regional library system with seven remote branches, 110 staff and 378 CPUs that we manage with Desktop Central. I agree with my best tech, 'If you want to take away Desktop Central, you'll have to pry it out of my cold, dead hands.'”
Complete Endpoint Management Tool, Easy Installation, and Deployment. CIO from the services industry: "It is one of the best end point management tools. You can manage your assets, OS, and software deployment. You can also pull or schedule your AD Reports."
Easy Implementation, Best Support Ever, and Best Customer Feedback/Request Model. Senior Information Technology Specialist with a government organization: "Desktop Central is very easy to set up and administer. Within a couple of hours you can be set up and going, managing all your systems… It has reduced the amount of time it takes to manage our systems greatly!"
Simple Installation and Productive In Minutes. Senior Manager Infrastructure and Compliance from the services industry: "I have worked with the ManageEngine Desktop Central tool now for a number of years and brought it into three different companies...There is nothing that compares to the cost effective nature of this product."
Pricing and Availability
For information on availability and pricing for Desktop Central, visit www.manageengine.com/products/desktop-central/edition-comparison-matrix.html.
About Gartner Peer Insights
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in over 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Desktop Central
ManageEngine Desktop Central is a unified endpoint management solution that helps in managing thousands of servers, desktops, and mobile devices from a central location. It automates the complete desktop and mobile device management life cycle, ranging from a simple system configuration to complex software deployment. Used by more than 8,000 customers around the globe, Desktop Central helps businesses cut costs on IT infrastructure, achieve operational efficiency, improve productivity, and combat network vulnerabilities. For more information, visit www.manageengine.com/desktop-central.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises - including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 - rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. We have offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan, China, and Australia as well as a network of 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their businesses and IT. For more information, please visit www.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.
