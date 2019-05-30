SPIRIT DSP’s VideoMost 7.0 Optimized for WiFi and LTE Video Conferencing is Out

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 09:25 AM EDT
SPIRIT DSP, business communications software engines provider, whose software products are used by more than 1 billion people in over 100 countries, has announced the release of VideoMost 7.0, its new video conferencing server.
VideoMost 7.0, now available for licensing, is an exceptional software video conferencing platform that is easy to deploy, access and use from every employee’s PC and smartphone to create modern workplaces. VideoMost 7.0 is affordable and it seamlessly integrates with clients’ existing enterprise IT infrastructure based on Microsoft’s software and hardware from Polycom, Cisco, Avaya, Huawei, etc.
The most recent enhancements in VideoMost 7.0 are focused on the “On-The-Go” (WiFi and LTE) video conferences to deliver easy communications from mobile offices, cafes, airports, hotels, etc.
VideoMost 7.0 supports WebRTC, so users can join video conference directly from popular web browsers without a plug-in. The technical tests conducted on high-load WiFi and LTE networks have shown that VideoMost 7.0 delivers a better voice and video quality than that of the popular Zoom software.
VideoMost 7.0 supports both SIP and H.323 protocols for legacy videoconferencing hardware interoperability, which enables business collaboration, including content sharing with enterprise-grade performance.
The Linux-based VideoMost 7.0 server does not depend on Microsoft’s software ecosystem, but, at the same time, it effectively interoperates with Microsoft’s products (such as Exchange, Outlook, Active Directory and Skype), and also with an open source software, including DBMS, such as MySQL.
VideoMost 7.0 can mix or multiplex users’ media streams in different modes that help a server administrator to effectively adjust the load on users’ endpoints, servers and networks. Licensees are provided with a web-interface to manage, monitor and schedule video conferences.
VideoMost’s multi-tenant architecture enables hosting multiple video conferences on a single server. Servers cascading is implemented to enable an effective load of networks in long-distance video communications.
The new version of VideoMost 7.0 includes over 300 enhancements and new smart features, such as:
- Integration with Microsoft Exchange/Outlook for conference scheduling directly from the Outlook Calendar,
- Audit trail of the users’ and administrator’s operations, history export,
- Desktop app - VideoMost Space for Windows, Mac and Linux,
- Multi-level video servers cascading with moderation,
- Personal and group mixing of users’ media streams,
- Selection of audio and video devices for WebRTC client,
- QoS support for WebRTC client,
- Conference settings management for SIP terminals,
- Enhanced interoperability with remote SIP and H.323 terminals, located after several Firewalls/NATs. This is particularly important for secure corporate networks. The new VideoMost Expressway gateway sets tunnel trough firewalls using dedicated ports to make calls between internal and external users.
The new VideoMost server is deeply integrated with the new version of the corporate mobile video messenger, TeamSpirit® IM, which provides all the popular IM features, along with videoconferences from messenger’s UI with one click.
TeamSpirit® IM offers HD video calls and video conferences with up to 100 interactive video participants in an online room. The product supports 16 video windows on a smartphone screen (both iOS and Android). Together, the VideoMost server and TeamSpirit IM deliver a true unified video communication experience.
TeamSpirit® IM is a secure enterprise mobile messenger with video conferencing for teams and workgroups. TeamSpirit® IM provides a full set of features of the popular IMs, along with VideoMost videoconferences that are compatible (based on SIP, BFCP, H.323, H.239, XMPP, WebRTC, etc) with a legacy video conferencing hardware, such as Polycom, Cisco, Avaya and Huawei, as well as with Microsoft Outlook and Skype for Business.
TeamSpirit® IM is not a cloud service, but a complete set of text messenger’s source code, from UI to backend, which quickly enables rich, engaging messaging experiences inside any corporate mobile app. Licensees can put their own brands on TeamSpirit® IM-based mobile apps.
Enterprise clients and employees can communicate and collaborate within a messaging application that is compliant with their company’s corporate identity and requirements, including contact center solutions. Both the video conferencing and IM servers reside in a corporate data center, not in a cloud, and all their data is secure.
About SPIRIT DSP
SPIRIT DSP’s innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers. SPIRIT DSP’s software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in over 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP’s software is licensed to/powers popular products from the global technology leaders, including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mavenir, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE and over 250 others.
VideoMost.com is SPIRIT’s software video conferencing server product, and TeamSpirit.IM, its enterprise mobile messenger product, is available for licensing in a source code.
