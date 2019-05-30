La GSMA dévoile la liste des lauréats aux prix Asia Mobile 2019

|By Business Wire
La GSMA a annoncé aujourd'hui la liste des nominés aux prix 2019 Asia Mobile (prix AMO). Les vainqueurs des prix AMO seront désignés pendant le MWC19 Shanghai, à l'occasion de la cérémonie et réception de réseautage des prix AMO, qui se déroulera le jeudi 27 juin, sur le Leaders Stage, Hall N5, au Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC).
"Nous félicitions tous les nominés aux prix AMO 2019", déclare John Hoffman, chef de la direction de GSMA Ltd. "Les prix AMO récompensent les sociétés, personnalités, produits et services qui révolutionnent les capacités et la portée des technologies mobiles et numériques dans la région. Nous leur souhaitons à tous bonne chance pour la remise des prix lors du MWC19 Shanghai."
Pour 2019, 50 nominés ont été sélectionnés pour 10 prix, répartis dans six catégories, qui récompenseront les accomplissements et les innovations les plus notables dans le secteur de la téléphonie mobile en Asie. Les prix AMO sont remis par un panel de près de 70 experts indépendants, analystes, journalistes, universitaires et, dans certains cas, représentants d'opérateurs mobiles, venus d'une vingtaine de pays et régions. Pour des informations sur le jury des prix AMO, rendez-vous sur: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards/2019-judges/.
Catégories et présentations des prix
Cette année, les prix seront remis dans les catégories suivantes:
- "Techs mobiles", "Grand public", "Quatrième révolution industrielle", "Le bien commun" et "Performance exceptionnelle", cérémonie et réception de réseautage des prix AMO, à 17h00 le jeudi 27 juin, Hall N5, SNIEC;
- "Women4Tech – Prix du leadership en Asie", sommet Women4Tech, jeudi 27 juin à 13h30; et
- "Prix 4YFN Shanghai 2019", hall d'exposition 4YFN, vendredi 28 juin (Hall E7, SNIEC), à partir de 14h00. Pour remporter le prix, les cinq finalistes seront invités à se présenter devant les juges, les investisseurs et les participants.
L'agenda détaillé des présentations est disponible sur: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards/onsite-presentations/.
Les partenaires des prix AMO sont 36kr, Asia Pacific Daily, AVING News, Smart Cities Association et Yesky. Space and Tomato est le sponsor de la catégorie Techs mobiles. Retrouvez la liste complète des nominés, ainsi que des informations complémentaires relatives aux prix AMO, sur: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards/nominee-shortlist/.
Inscrivez-vous et prenez part au MWC19 Shanghai
Les inscriptions pour assister au MWC19 Shanghai sont ouvertes. Pour plus d'informations sur les inscriptions et les types de laissez-passer, veuillez consulter le site: www.mwcshanghai.com/attend/register/.
Pour plus d'informations sur le MWC19 Shanghai, y compris les modalités de participation, d'exposition, de partenariat et de sponsoring, veuillez visiter www.mwcshanghai.com. Retrouvez toute l'actualité du MWC19 Shanghai sur les réseaux sociaux. Suivez-nous sur Twitter (@GSMA et #MWC19), sur notre page LinkedIn Showcase à l'adresse www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwcshanghai/, et sur page Facebook www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. En Chine, vous pouvez nous suivre sur Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghai ou chercher "GSMA_MWCS" dans WeChat.
-FIN-
À propos de la GSMA
La GSMA représente les intérêts des opérateurs de téléphonie mobile dans le monde entier. Elle regroupe plus de 750 opérateurs et près de 400 sociétés appartenant à l'écosystème mobile élargi, dont des fabricants de téléphones et d’appareils, des éditeurs de logiciels, des fournisseurs d’équipements, des sociétés Internet et des organismes œuvrant dans des secteurs d’activité connexes. La GSMA produit également les événements phares MWC, qui se tiennent chaque année à Barcelone, Los Angeles et Shanghai, ainsi que la série de conférences régionales Mobile 360.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le site de la GSMA à l'adresse www.gsma.com. Suivez la GSMA sur Twitter: @GSMA
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005509/fr/
