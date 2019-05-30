Dynasty Launches Powerful New M&A Platform: Dynasty Connect

|By Business Wire
Dynasty Financial Partners is pleased to announce today that the firm is launching Dynasty Connect. The firm's new division reports to Dynasty’s Chief Operating Officer Ed Swenson and will support independent advisory firms in private M&A transactions through the following activities:
- Preparing firms to become ‘M&A ready’,
- Lead generation,
- Handling vetting and due diligence of counterparty,
- Assisting with capital solutions for the RIA,
- Guidance on deal negotiation and deal structure,
- Mapping of operational considerations and
- Managing the transition and integration.
Joe Rizzo, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions for Dynasty, is responsible for managing the Dynasty Connect platform.
According to Ed Swenson, COO of Dynasty Financial Partners, “Dynasty Connect is one of the fastest growing segments of Dynasty. There is a perfect storm for RIAs seeking to acquire: an aging advisor population, breakaway advisors seeking independence without wanting to run an RIA, and the ability to make strategic deals that create a competitive advantage and unlock scale. In addition, more and more wirehouse advisors are choosing independence as the best way to exercise their succession plans and to maximize the economics of their life’s work – while at the same time being sure to not trap their junior partners and clients into an unpredictable financial situation going forward.”
Dynasty works with their Network Partners to put in place the building blocks to successful M&A as follows:
- Ensuring that RIAs are prepared for acquisitions, including having an updated Operating Agreement, a value proposition that resonates with prospects and potential acquirers.
- Educating RIAs on potential deal structures, including what are realistic valuations.
- Access to a diverse set of friendly capital solutions to fund inorganic growth.
- Designing proactive marketing strategies to amplify a RIAs message and generate advisor leads in a cost effective manner.
- Assisting with risk management and due diligence processes have a process in place to gather the necessary information to improve likelihood of a successful combination.
- Providing transition and Integration services to assure the candidate is engaged, accountable and integrated smoothly.
Dynasty Financial Partners now has 47 Network advisory firms who, among them, manage more than $35 billion in aggregate client assets. Many of the Dynasty network firms have ambitious inorganic growth plans and may be potential partners for advisors who are looking to join a firm or sell their business as part of a succession plan.
“I could not be more excited about the launch of Dynasty Connect,” said Dynasty President and CEO Shirl Penney. “I am delighted to see Ed and the team’s vision come to life in having an integrated offering of services to provide support for advisors looking to buy or sell their advisory business. The combination of existing Dynasty Capital Strategies (DCS), with its lending and Revenue Purchasing options, and Dynasty Connect, when leveraged alongside of Dynasty’s Core Services and Investment Platform, creates one of the most unique M&A and RIA service capability sets available anywhere in the industry. We expect this to be the third leg of our growth, adding to our efforts in supporting organic growth of our existing RIA clients and selectively adding new advisory firms to our growing network,” said Mr. Penney.
About Dynasty Financial Partners
Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of the advisor’s firm. Dynasty does this by developing, sourcing and integrating wealth management capabilities for some of the industry’s leading independent investment advisory firms. Dynasty’s award-winning integrated platform services delivery chassis offers a customized, open-architecture wealth management solutions and technology stack, supporting advisors as they protect and grow their clients’ wealth. Dynasty hosts numerous events to allow the community to come together and allow top RIA firms to be ‘independent but not alone’. Dynasty also offers access to capital, through Dynasty Capital Strategies, to help privately owned advisors expand, scale and grow their businesses, coupled with Dynasty Connect, an all-in-one M&A service, which sources, structures and supports deals through integration on behalf of the firms in the Dynasty network. Dynasty’s core principle is ‘objectivity without compromise,’ and the firm is committed to crafting solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients.
