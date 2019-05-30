Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Wins Top American Business Award for Legal Information Solutions

|By Business Wire
Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions, the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, legal analytics and contract lifecycle management solutions, today announced that its Legal Holds module was named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Legal Information Solutions category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®.
The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
Launched in late 2018, ELM Solutions’ Legal Holds module helps corporate legal and insurance claims departments streamline their legal holds workflow with an intuitive solution that automates the assignment, notification, and administration of custodian acknowledgements. With courts mandating organizations demonstrate such a system is in place, ELM Solutions’ Legal Holds module provides legal operations and insurance claims professionals with an automated and defensible methodology.
“We are excited to be recognized as a Gold Stevie Award winner for our commitment to providing customers with the innovative solutions they need to realize world-class business outcomes,” said Jonah Paransky, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions. “We learned from our customers that managing the legal holds process was costly and disorganized, so we designed an easy to use solution that simplifies the process and drives operational efficiencies. This award reflects our dedication to providing a comprehensive suite of technology solutions that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments.”
According to one member of the American Business Awards judging panel, the Legal Holds module is “a well-rounded solution… A clear case of automating mundane tasks to improve speed, reliability and accuracy.” Another judge commented, “a user friendly legal solution platform [that] is efficient and time saving.”
Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions is the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management and legal analytics solutions. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments and their law firms worldwide trust our flexible, multi-solution approach to help control costs, collaborate more effectively, and drive better outcomes. This includes Passport®, the highest rated ELM solution in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; and the LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $128 billion in invoices.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.
Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
