NetBrain Integrated Edition 7.1 Honored as a Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards®

May 30, 2019
NetBrain Technologies, Inc., provider of the industry’s leading network automation platform for more than 2,200 enterprises worldwide, today announced that NetBrain Integrated Edition 7.1 was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Technical Innovation of the Year category in the 17th Annual American Business Awards.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
“NetBrain Integrated Edition 7.1 furthers our mission to enhance every IT workflow with better network visibility and automation, and we’re pleased it’s been honored with a Stevie for its excellence,” said Lingping Gao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at NetBrain. “Network teams today have to deal with more tickets and more complex environments than ever before. ‘Just in time’ automation helps them tackle the 1,000 tasks a day that they would otherwise have to perform manually.”
The milestone release contains new capabilities including integration with Cisco ACI and support for software-defined networking (SDN), enhancements to its Dynamic Mapping and Runbook Automation technologies, and infrastructure innovations including a cloud-based deployment model and an expanded set of REST APIs for rich third-party integration.
More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. NetBrain was nominated in the Technical Innovation of the Year category for organizations with up to 1,000 employees.
“The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About NetBrain Technologies
Founded in 2004, NetBrain is the market leader for network automation. Its just-in-time automation platform provides network engineers with dynamic visibility across their hybrid networks and automation for key tasks across their IT workflows. Today, more than 2,200 of the world’s largest enterprises and managed service providers use NetBrain to automate network documentation, accelerate troubleshooting, and strengthen network security—while integrating with a rich ecosystem of partners. NetBrain is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with offices in Sacramento, California; London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; Toronto, Canada; and Beijing, China. For more information, visit https://www.netbraintech.com/.
NetBrain® and the NetBrain logo are registered of trademarks of NetBrain Technologies.
