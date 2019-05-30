Former Governor Jane Swift Joins LearnLaunch As President and Executive Director

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 10:23 AM EDT
LearnLaunch, Boston’s hub for education innovation, announced today that former Massachusetts Governor Jane Swift will join the organization July 1 as President and Executive Director.
“Jane Swift is a national leader in the education field, with extensive experience in the public and private sectors,” said Eileen Rudden, Co-Founder of LearnLaunch. “We are excited to bring her talents and vision to help expand the reach and impact of LearnLaunch and the entire edtech sector.”
Through its annual Across Boundaries Conference, 40 yearly events, the MAPLE Consortium in 45 Massachusetts school districts, and affiliated LearnLaunch Accelerator, LearnLaunch influences education innovation worldwide from its home in Boston. More than 25,000 people work in the edtech sector in Massachusetts alone.
“I am thrilled to be working again on educational excellence in the Massachusetts innovation economy,” Swift said. “Throughout my career in public service, and for the past fifteen years in the private sector, I have been working with educators and entrepreneurs engaged in developing tools and strategies that advance student learning. I believe LearnLaunch is the ideal platform, with the ecosystem to institute the programs, to forge the public-private partnerships and to cement the changes needed to achieve success and to allow our region to continue to be a national model for innovation in education.”
As a state senator, Lt. Governor, and Governor, Swift was a strong advocate for the policies and funding priorities that catapulted Massachusetts to become the nation’s top-ranked state in educational performance.
"As someone who has known and admired Jane Swift for 20 years through her public service as well as her successful leadership in the private sector, I am delighted that she will be leading a Massachusetts gem - LearnLaunch - at a moment of challenge and opportunity for education. The innovations LearnLaunch helps foster and proselytize are critical to realizing our shared commitment to educational opportunity through the full arc of lifetime learning," said Chris Gabrieli, Chair of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education and former Partner of Bessemer Venture Partners.
Swift serves on a number of boards, including Academic Programs International, a privately held study abroad company. She is also on the advisory board for the School of Leadership Afghanistan, the only all-girls boarding school in Kabul.
She was previously the executive chair of Ultimate Medical Academy and the chief executive officer of Middlebury Interactive Languages.
Swift served for 15 years in state government, holding the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and State Senator. She was the first woman in United States history to give birth (to twins) while serving as Governor.
In addition to her work in the education sector, since leaving public office Swift has taught leadership studies at Williams College, and is a sought after speaker on the issue of work-family integration.
About LearnLaunch
LearnLaunch catalyzes a community that drives innovation to transform learning. We are an education innovation hub which connects and supports solution creators and adopters to increase student achievement. A 501c3 nonprofit, LearnLaunch offers learning opportunities and connections to individuals, support services to schools, and a district network. We believe edtech can expand access to learning that is engaging, personalized, and effective. For more information, visit https://learnlaunch.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005558/en/
