United States Sound Reinforcement Industry Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 10:43 AM EDT
The "Sound Reinforcement Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US sound reinforcement market is likely to reach around $3.16 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 3% during 2018-2024.
The growing convergence of Pro AV and IoT, the booming live industry music industry, strategic collaborations for product designs, changing corporate dynamics, and the rising adoption of sound reinforcement systems across educational institutes and government offices are expected to drive the US sound reinforcement market in coming years. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are two major factors that are driving the adoption of sound reinforcement systems in several sectors
Several new vendors are trying to enter the US sound reinforcement market by introducing innovative tools and devices. However, the existing consumer electronics vendors/traditional pro AV systems providers are not far behind. They are consistently enhancing their product portfolios. Hence, the introduction of upgrades is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Advancements in technology will help sound enhancement products to fare better in terms of usage, connectivity, design, sensor technology, and signal transmission during the forecast period.
The research report on the US sound reinforcement market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on market segmentation by products (microphones, pro speakers, audio/sound mixer, audio signal processor, power amplifiers, others), formats (digital and analog), distribution channels (online and retail), and end-users (large venues and events, corporates, educational institutes, government and military, and others).
With an intensifying competitive market, the corporate sector and institutional workplaces are increasingly adopting equipment such as Pro AV solutions to smoothen the flow of work activities.
The usage of sound reinforcement systems across educational institutes has witnessed considerable transformation over the years. Further, the development of innovative tools and technology to promote e-learning in classrooms is expected to fuel the growth of these devices in the educational sector. Having realized the high potential of AV systems, several vendors are partnering with educational institutes, which is expected to drive the US sound reinforcement market in coming years.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Growing Convergence of Pro AV and IoT
- Booming Live Music Industry
- Leveraging Industry Trade Events
Strategic Collaborations for Product Designs
Market Growth Restraints
- Government Regulations - FCC Wireless Spectrum Auction
- Technical Difficulties Hampering Adoption of Wireless Microphones
- Acoustical Challenges Related to Pro Speakers
Market Growth Enabler
- Changing Corporate Dynamics
- Increased Adoption Projected by House of Worships
- Demand Driven by Frequent Sporting Events
- Rising Adoption Across Educational Institutes
Prominent Vendors
- Audio-Technica
- Business Overview
- Product Offerings
- Key Strengths
- Key Strategies
- Key Opportunities
- Bose
- HARMAN International
- MUSIC Group (Music Tribe)
- Sennheiser Electronic
- Shure
- Sony
- Yamaha
Other Prominent Vendors
- ADK microphones
- Business Overview
- AEB Industriale (DB TECHNOLOGIES)
- Alcons Audio
- Ansr Audio
- Apex Audio
- Audioprof
- Audio Engineering Associates
- Audix microphones
- Beijing 797 Audio
- Belden
- Beyerdynamic
- Blue Microphones
- Bowers & Wilkins (B&W)
- BOYA
- CAD Audio
- Carlson Audio Systems
- CeltoAcoustique
- Coda Audio
- CORDIAL
- Dynaudio
- d&baudiotechnik/system
- Electro-Voice (EV)
- Extron Electronics
- GTD Audio
- HEDD - Heinz Electrodynamic Designs
- Hz Sound Systems
- inMusic
- Klipsch Audio Technologies
- K-Array
- Lectrosonics
- Legrand
- Lewitt
- Liberty AV
- LOUD Audio
- MIPRO Electronics
- MXL by Marshall Electronics
- Nady Systems
- OUTLINE
- Pan Acoustics
- Powersoft Audio
- PROEL
- Pyle Pro
- Samson Technologies
- sE Electronics
- Southwire Company
- Stewart Audio
- Vivolink
- Zaxcom
Key Market Insights
- Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the functional US sound reinforcement market for the forecast period 2019-2024
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the US sound reinforcement market
- Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities
- Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the US sound reinforcement market
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the US sound reinforcement market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlwt3c
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005582/en/
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, will provide an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life ...
Jun. 3, 2019 07:00 AM EDT Reads: 10,086
Here are the Top 20 Twitter Influencers of the month as determined by the Kcore algorithm, in a range of current topics of interest from #IoT to #DeepLearning. To run a real-time search of a given term in our website and see the current top influencers, click on the topic name. Among the top 20 IoT influencers, ThingsEXPO ranked #14 and CloudEXPO ranked #17.
Jun. 3, 2019 06:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,701
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Jun. 3, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
Jun. 3, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Jun. 2, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 2, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
The best way to leverage your Cloud Expo presence as a sponsor and exhibitor is to plan your news announcements around our events. The press covering Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo will have access to these releases and will amplify your news announcements. More than two dozen Cloud companies either set deals at our shows or have announced their mergers and acquisitions at Cloud Expo. Product announcements during our show provide your company with the most reach through our targeted audiences.
Jun. 2, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 3,684
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 2, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 2, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
Jun. 2, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
Jun. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Jun. 2, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Jun. 2, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 2, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Jun. 2, 2019 08:00 AM EDT