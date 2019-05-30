GSMA präsentiert Nominiertenliste für die 2019 Asia Mobile Awards

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 10:43 AM EDT
Die GSMA gab heute die Nominierten für die 2019 Asia Mobile Awards (AMO Awards) bekannt. Die Gewinner der AMO Awards werden auf der MWC19 Shanghai im Rahmen der AMO Awards Ceremony and Networking Reception geehrt, die am Donnerstag, 27. Juni auf der Leaders Stage, Halle N5 des Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC) stattfindet.
„Wir gratulieren allen für die 2019 AMO Awards nominierten Teilnehmern“, so John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. „Mit den AMO Awards werden führende Unternehmen, Einzelpersonen, Produkte und Services ausgezeichnet, die die Fähigkeiten und Reichweite der mobilen und digitalen Technologie revolutionieren. Wir wünschen allen Nominierten auf der Auswahlliste viel Glück und freuen uns darauf, die Gewinner auf der MWC19 Shanghai bekannt zu geben.“
Für das Jahr 2019 wurden 50 Teilnehmer für 10 Preise in sechs Kategorien nominiert, um hervorragende Leistungen und Innovationen in der Mobilfunkindustrie Asiens zu würdigen. Die Jury der AMO Awards setzt sich aus nahezu 70 unabhängigen Fachleuten, Analysten, Journalisten und Wissenschaftlern aus fast 20 Ländern und Regionen sowie einigen Vertretern von Mobilfunkbetreibern zusammen. Weitere Informationen zur AMO-Jury finden Sie unter: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards/2019-judges/.
Preiskategorien und Präsentationen
Die diesjährigen Preiskategorien und Präsentationen umfassen:
- „Mobile Technologie“, „Verbraucher“, „Vierte industrielle Revolution“, „Soziales Gut“ und „Außergewöhnliche Leistung“ werden am Donnerstag, 27. Juni um 17:00 Uhr während der AMO Awards Ceremony and Networking Reception in Halle N5, SNIEC
- „Women4Tech – Asian Industry Leadership Award“, der während des Women4Tech Summit am Donnerstag, 28. Juni um 13:30 Uhr verliehen wird
- „4YFN Award Shanghai 2019“ wird in der 4YFN-Ausstellungshalle am Freitag. 28. Juni, in Halle E7, SNIEC, ab 14:00 Uhr präsentiert; die fünf Finalisten werden eingeladen, mit einer Präsentation vor der Jury, Investoren und dem Publikum gegeneinander anzutreten.
Umfassende Informationen zum Programm und den Präsentationen finden Sie unter: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards/onsite-presentations/.
Zu den Partnern der AMO Awards zählen beispielsweise 36kr, Asia Pacific Daily, AVING News, Smart Cities Association und Yesky. Space and Tomato ist Sponsor der Kategorie „Mobile Technologie“. Eine vollständige Liste der Nominierten sowie weitere Informationen über die AMO Awards finden Sie unter: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards/nominee-shortlist/.
Melden Sie sich beim MWS19 Shanghai an und machen Sie mit
Sie können sich jetzt für den MWS19 Shanghai anmelden. Weitere Informationen zur Registrierung und zu den verschiedenen Ausweisen finden Sie unter www.mwcshanghai.com/attend/register/.
Weiterführende Informationen über den MWC19 Shanghai, darunter zu Teilnahme-, Ausstellungs-, Partner- oder Sponsormöglichkeiten, finden Sie unter www.mwcshanghai.com. Folgen Sie den Entwicklungen und Neuigkeiten zum MWC19 Shanghai über unsere Social-Media-Kanäle – folgen Sie uns auf Twitter @GSMA unter #MWC19. Regelmäßige Aktualisierungen erhalten Sie auf unserer LinkedIn-Showcase-Seite unter www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwcshanghai/, und folgen Sie uns auf Facebook unter www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. Interessenten in China finden uns auf Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghai oder in WeChat unter „GSMA_MWCS“.
-ENDE-
Über die GSMA
Die GSMA vertritt die Interessen der weltweiten Mobilfunkindustrie. Die Organisation vereint über 750 Netzbetreiber sowie über 350 Unternehmen aus dem Umfeld der mobilen Kommunikation, darunter Mobiltelefon- und Gerätehersteller, Software-Unternehmen, Ausrüstungsanbieter, Internetfirmen und Unternehmen aus angrenzenden Branchen. Die GSMA organisiert außerdem branchenführende MWC-Events, die jährlich in Barcelona, Los Angeles und Shanghai stattfinden, sowie regionale Konferenzen der Mobile 360 Series.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Website der GSMA unter www.gsma.com. Folgen Sie der GSMA auf Twitter: @GSMA
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005581/de/
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 30, 2019 01:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 30, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT