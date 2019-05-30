L3 Opens Passenger Screening Experience Center in the U.S.

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 11:25 AM EDT
L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has opened an advanced Passenger Screening Experience Center near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. The interactive center establishes an environment that allows security professionals and airport operators to test screening systems and trial new concepts in operational efficiency.
The latest security checkpoint in operation at L3's new Experience Center (Photo: Business Wire)
“This innovative center was designed to showcase our integrated checkpoint screening technologies and serve as an interactive venue to share ideas with our government and private security partners,” said Todd W. Gautier, L3's Senior Vice President and President of its Electronic Systems segment. “Through collaborative demonstrations, our customers can see how our comprehensive screening solutions improve safety and operational efficiency while enhancing the passenger experience at a compelling cost of purchase and product sustainment.”
The Experience Center features L3’s innovative technology and automation solutions for aviation and critical infrastructure checkpoints. The 6,000-square-foot space includes L3’s widely deployed ProVision® 2 body scanner, ClearScan® checkpoint computed tomography (CT) cabin baggage scanner, Mach-SmartLane® automated tray return system, B220 HT™ explosives trace detector, ACX™ 6.4-MV X-ray baggage scanner and Mach-SEMS®, L3’s security efficiency management software integrated monitoring system.
ClearScan’s enhanced CT detection capabilities enable passengers to keep certain electronics and liquids in their bags. At the center, ClearScan is integrated with L3’s Mach-SmartLane automated diverter lane, which automatically routes suspect bags to a search area, expediting cleared bags on their way to the pickup point.
ClearScan is the first checkpoint CT solution to receive both Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Tier II and European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) C3 certifications. Its multiple detection algorithms and auxiliary hardware have scanned more than 10 million bags at major airports in the U.S., the Netherlands, Singapore, the U.K., Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey and South Africa.
L3 Commercial Aviation provides holistic solutions across a wide range of services to the commercial aviation industry. From check-in to touchdown, L3 Commercial Aviation’s integrated solutions work to make air travel safer, more efficient and more effective. Its expertise extends across on-aircraft avionics, integrated airport security and complete pilot training offerings. It combines products and services from L3’s Aviation Products, Commercial Training Solutions (CTS), and Security & Detection Systems business units, as well as ACSS, a joint venture of L3 and Thales. To learn more about L3 Commercial Aviation, please visit the company’s website at www.L3CommercialAviation.com.
With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2018 sales of $10.2 billion.
To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “will,” “could” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
