Importante victoria para una patente de TQ Delta

May 30, 2019 11:40 AM EDT
TQ Delta LLC, una empresa de desarrollo tecnológico y licencias, obtuvo la semana pasada otro juicio favorable de un jurado federal de Delaware que concluyó que 2Wire Inc. violó tres patentes de TQ Delta relacionadas con la tecnología de línea de abonado digital ("DSL"). 2Wire es una filial de la empresa ARRIS Solutions que fue adquirida recientemente por CommScope Inc.
Las patentes de TQ Delta cubren importantes capacidades de intercambio de memoria para módems DSL y equipos de oficina esenciales, entre otras invenciones. TQ Delta señaló que estos inventos son ampliamente utilizados no sólo en los Estados Unidos, sino también en todo el mundo.
La sentencia supone otra victoria para el negocio actual de licencias de TQ Delta. Al comienzo del año, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Inglaterra y Gales también dictó una sentencia a favor de TQ Delta por otra patente de su amplia cartera de invenciones DSL. La sentencia británica contra ZyXEL Communications UK Ltd y a su sociedad matriz danesa ZyXEL Communications A/S (ambas filiales de Unizyx Holding Corporation) establece que la patente Europea (Reino Unido) 1 453 268 de TQ Delta es válida y ha sido infringida. El Tribunal también consideró que era esencial para las normas ADSL2 y VDSL2. La parte defensora de ZyXEL ha apelado ciertas partes de este juicio y aún está pendiente. La cartera global de TQ Delta incluye una amplia variedad de patentes estándar ("SEP") y no-SEP esenciales que son clave para la tecnología de banda ancha. Además de la validación por diversos tribunales en Estados Unidos y Reino Unido, TQ Delta ha logrado adjudicar su tecnología a importantes actores del mercado.
El veredicto más reciente fue anunciado el 23 de mayo después de un juicio de aproximadamente 4 días en el Tribunal de Distrito de Delaware, Estados Unidos. Después de la deliberación, los ocho miembros del jurado pronunciaron su veredicto a favor de los once cargos, señalando que 2Wire violó las patentes de Estados Unidos nº. 7.836.381, 7.844.882 y 8.276.048; que estas patentes no eran evidentes en relación con las invenciones existentes y que dos certificados de corrección no eran válidos.
Abha Divine, directora gerente de TQ Delta, afirma: “Estamos satisfechos con la decisión del jurado que confirma el poder y la importancia de nuestra cartera de invenciones, fruto de los muchos años de inversión en el desarrollo de estándares y tecnologías de la comunicación”.
TQ Delta apoya el desarrollo continuo de los mercados DSL manteniendo una estrategia de negocio a largo plazo diseñada para asegurar el progreso en la tecnología. "La cartera de TQ Delta y las continuas inversiones en el sector contribuyen al pasado, al presente y al futuro de las conexiones de banda ancha DSL en todo el mundo. Hemos concedido licencias a muchas empresas para utilizar las invenciones excepcionales en nuestra cartera de DSL y continuaremos buscando otras relaciones de licencia a través de negociaciones comerciales", añade Divine.
TQ Delta fue representada por McAndrews, Held, and Malloy, Ltd., un bufete de abogados especializado en el enjuiciamiento, asesoría y resolución de disputas relacionadas con la ley de propiedad intelectual.
El principal abogado en el jucio, Peter McAndrews, señaló: "La estrategia de los acusados era trivializar las principales invenciones implicadas en el caso. Nos complace que el jurado haya aportado por defender el arduo trabajo de los inventores y el compromiso de nuestros clientes con la innovación”.
TQ Delta cuenta con una amplia cartera de patentes para tecnologías de comunicación digital, incluido DSL.
Acerca de TQ Delta
TQ Delta es una empresa de desarrollo tecnológico y licencias diseñada para proporcionar soluciones esenciales a la industria de las comunicaciones y otros sectores. Las inversiones técnicas de la compañía cubren casi dos décadas de contribuciones e innovaciones en el campo de la comunicación. Las tecnologías de TQ Delta se utilizan en productos y servicios líderes en el mundo, desde las comunicaciones de banda ancha a la distribución de medios. Más información en http://www.tqdelta.com.
