MapleStory 2 schudt het zomerseizoen wakker met grootste update sinds lancering!

|May 30, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Het prijsbekroonde MMORPG MapleStory 2 heeft vandaag zijn langverwachte Awakening Expansion Update gelanceerd via de Nexon Launcher en Steam. De enorme content update geeft spelers de nieuwe melee-gefocuste Striker klasse, verhoogt de level cap, voegt een tweede job rank toe aan alle klassen, introduceert nieuwe Chaos Raids en Hard Dungeons en opent de Eye of Lapenta, met Ascendant wapens, de krachtigste in het spel!
Dit persbericht bevat multimedia. Bekijk hier het volledige persbericht: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005453/nl/
Awakening Update Banner (Graphic: Business Wire)
De ongelooflijke Striker klasse gebruikt een moedige combinatie van trappen en slagen in gevechten in kleine ruimtes. Alle spelers krijgen een gratis karakter om Striker te gebruiken! Bovendien verhoogt MapleStory 2 de level cap van 60 tot 70 voor spelers die hun vaardigheden willen verbeteren. Alle spelers zullen ook toegang krijgen tot Rank 2 jobvaardigheden, die de robuuste ervaringen van alle klassen uitbreidt.
Meer vaardigheden betekent meer uitdagingen. In de uitgebreide content update komen spelers terecht in nieuwe Hard Dungeons en Chaos Raids, zowel in normale en moeilijke varianten. De update omvat zes nieuwe Hard Dungeons die spelers in staat stellen om de Frontier, Tidemaster en Demonwing epische uitrustingssets te verdienen. Met drie nieuwe Chaos Raids kunnen spelers voor het erest in MapleStory 2 Pink Bean uitdagen en legendarische uitrusting verdienen zoals Enigma, Behemoth, en Dark Vanguard. Er valt veel te verdienen in deze update!
Tenslotte het spannendste: Eye of Lapenta, een nieuw gebied met een fascinerende verhaallijn met vier Dungeons meer uitdagend dan Chaos Raids. Naast het nieuwe gebied is er een nieuwe aanpasbare vaardigheid die Lapenshards gebruikt. Lapenshards zijn unieke edelstenen in drie verschillende kleuren die een nieuwe set van passieve en actieve skills introduceren die spelers kunnen aanpassen om toegang te krijgen tot hun volledige krachten. Spelers zullen ook de nieuwe level 60 Ascendant uitrusting kunnen verkrijgen door de laatste dungeon in Eye of Lapenta uit te spelen.
Bovendien krijgen spelers die voor 26 juni inloggen een Striker Daily Wonder op het eerste karakter waarmee ze inloggen. Spelers die iedere dag inloggen krijgen nog meer items waaronder een Canola Bonito grond mount, een Floating Lotus air mount, een speciaal gemaakte Iron Fist Knuckles wapen skin voor een Striker klassen en een volledige Hysteria Outfit skin.
Tot 26 juni kunnen Maplers met bepaalde nieuwe karakters ook 3 levels verdienen iedere keer dat ze een level uitspelen door het Summer Burning Event en nieuwe uitrusting op level 60 om voor te bereiden voor nieuwe uitdagingen.
Voor meer informatie over de MapleStory 2 Awakening update kun je terecht op http://bit.ly/bw-maplestory2-awakening.
Kenmerken:
Over MapleStory 2
Als nieuwste toevoeging aan het universum van MapleStory brengt MapleStory 2 spelers naar kleurrijke nieuwe dimensies met prachtige 3D blokgraphics, een groot aantal speelbare karakters, een enorm ontwikkelsysteem van vaardigheden, subtiele aanpassing, en wereldbouwende mechanica. MapleStory 2 is een uitgebreide en spelergecentreerde MMORPG die uitdagende nieuwe avonturen biedt met een charismatische MapleStory twist. Bezoek voor meer informatie over het spel http://maplestory2.nexon.net/.
Over Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net
Nexon America, onderdeel van NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), is een wereldleider in online games, met meer dan 80 actieve games in meer dan 190 landen. Nexon America was in 2005 de grondlegger van micro-transacties en het free-to-play businessmodel, en wordt alom geprezen voor ongeëvenaarde wereldwijde expertise in ingewikkelde live spelafhandeling, opzetten van spelersgemeenschappen en behouden van titels gedurende jaren, of zelfs tientallen jaren. Nexon is genoteerd aan de beurs van Tokyo (Tokyo Stock Exchange), en het bedrijf werd in 2017 op de Nikkei aandelen Index 300 (Nikkei Stock Index 300) geplaatst.
