¡MapleStory 2 Despierta la Temporada de Verano con la Actualización Más Grande desde su Lanzamiento!

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Aclamado por la crítica, el MMORPG MapleStory 2, dio a conocer hoy su tan esperada actualización de la expansión Awakening a través de Nexon Launcher y Steam. La actualización masiva de contenido ofrece a los jugadores la nueva clase Striker centrada en el combate cuerpo a cuerpo, aumenta el límite de nivel, incorpora un segundo nivel de desafíos para todas las clases, presenta nuevos Chaos Raids (ataques caóticos) y Hard Dungeons (calabozos complicados) y desbloquea el Eye of Lapenta (ojo de Lapenta), incluidas las armas del nivel Ascendant, el equipo más fuerte en el juego.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005448/es/
Awakening Update Banner (Graphic: Business Wire)
La asombrosa clase Striker usa una combinación poderosa de patadas y golpes en peleas de combate en cuartos cerrados. ¡Todos los jugadores tendrán la oportunidad de tener un personaje nuevo gratis por empezar a usar Striker! Adicionalmente, MapleStory 2 aumentará el límite de nivel de 60 a 70 para que los jugadores perfeccionen, aún más, sus habilidades. Todos los jugadores también podrán desbloquear habilidades de desafíos de Nivel 2 que amplían las sólidas experiencias de todas las clases.
Con más habilidades, vienen más desafíos. La actualización de contenido integral llevará a los jugadores a nuevos Hard Dungeons y Chaos Raids, tanto en la versión normal como en la difícil. La actualización presenta seis nuevos Hard Dungeons que dan a los jugadores la oportunidad de ganar los épicos equipamientos de Frontier, Tidemaster y Demonwing. Con tres nuevos Chaos Raids, los jugadores pueden desafiar a Pink Bean, por primera vez, en MapleStory 2 y ganar legendarios equipamientos como Enigma, Behemoth y Dark Vanguard. Hay mucho por ganar en esta actualización.
Por último, el más emocionante es el Eye of Lapenta, una nueva área con una historia fascinante e interesante que contiene cuatro calabozos más desafiantes que los Chaos Raids. Junto con la nueva área, viene un nuevo sistema de habilidades personalizable que utiliza Lapenshards. Las Lapenshards son gemas únicas en uno de los tres colores que presentan un nuevo conjunto de habilidades activas e inactivas que los jugadores pueden personalizar para desatar todos sus poderes. Los jugadores también podrán alcanzar el nuevo equipo del nivel 60 de Ascendant al despejar el último calabozo en Eye of Lapenta.
Además, los jugadores que inicien sesión antes del 26 de junio recibirán una Striker Daily Wonder en el primer personaje con el que inicien sesión. Los jugadores que inicien sesión todos los días recibirán aún más elementos, como una montura al suelo Canola Bonito, una montura aérea Floating Lotus, un camuflaje de armas Iron Fist Knuckles diseñado especialmente para una clase Striker y un atuendo completo Hysteria Outfit.
Hasta el 26 de junio, los Maplers con nuevos personajes designados también podrán ganar 3 niveles cada vez que suban de nivel a través del Summer Burning Event y obtener un equipo nuevo en el nivel 60 para prepararse para los desafíos futuros.
Para obtener más información sobre la actualización Awakening de MapleStory 2, ingrese a http://bit.ly/bw-maplestory2-awakening.
Contenido:
Redes Sociales: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Website
Acerca de MapleStory 2
La última incorporación al universo de MapleStory, MapleStory 2, transporta a los jugadores a nuevas y vívidas dimensiones con vibrantes gráficos de bloques en 3D, un conjunto sólido de personajes listos para jugar, un vasto sistema de progresión de habilidades, una personalización refinada y mecanismos de construcción de mundos. MapleStory 2 es un MMORPG integral y centrado en el jugador que ofrece nuevas y desafiantes aventuras con un encantador toque carismático de MapleStory. Para más información sobre el juego, ingrese a http://maplestory2.nexon.net/.
Acerca de Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net
Nexon America, una subsidiaria de NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) es un líder global de juegos en línea con más de 80 juegos en vivo operados en más de 190 países. Nexon America fue la precursora de las microtransacciones y del modelo gratuito de negocios en 2005, y se le atribuye una experiencia global incomparable en operaciones sofisticadas de juegos en vivo, al promover comunidades de jugadores y sostener títulos durante años, incluso décadas. Nexon cotiza en la Bolsa de Valores de Tokio, y la compañía se colocó en el Nikkei Stock Index 300 en 2017.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005448/es/
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 30, 2019 01:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 30, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT