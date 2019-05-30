MapleStory 2 abre a temporada de verão com a maior atualização desde seu lançamento!

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
MapleStory 2, jogo MMORPG aclamado pela crítica, lançou hoje sua tão esperada atualização de expansão Awakening pelo Nexon Launcher e pelo Steam. A ampla atualização de conteúdo oferece aaos jogadores a nova classe Striker com foco em combates corpo a corpo, eleva o nível máximo possível, adiciona uma segunda classificação de tarefa para todas as classes, introduz novos Chaos Raids e Hard Dungeons, e libera a Eye of Lapenta, incluindo as armas de nível Ascendant, as mais poderosas de todo o jogo!
Awakening Update Banner (Graphic: Business Wire)
A surpreendente classe Striker utiliza uma combinação destemida de chutes e socos em combates de proximidade. Todos os jogadores receberão gratuitamente a possibilidade de adicionar um personagem para começarem a usar o Striker! Além disso, MapleStory 2 está elevando de 60 para 70 o limite de nível para que os jogadores aprimorem suas habilidades. Todos os jogadores poderão também desbloquear habilidades de tarefas de classificação 2, que ampliam as robustas experiências de todas as classes.
E com mais habilidades, surgem também mais desafios. A atualização de expansão de conteúdo colocará os jogadores em novos Hard Dungeons e Chaos Raids, ambos nas variações normal e difícil. A atualização conta com seis novos Hard Dungeons, que dão aos jogadores uma chance de adquirir os épicos equipamentos Frontier, Tidemaster e Demonwing. Com três novos Chaos Raids, os jogadores podem desafiar Pink Bean pela primeira vez em MapleStory 2 e adquirir lendários conjuntos de equipamentos como Enigma, Behemoth e Dark Vanguard. Essa atualização oferece várias oportunidades de ganhar!
Finalmente, e o elemento mais emocionante, vem a Eye of Lapenta, uma nova área com um enredo fascinante e envolvente que contém quatro Masmorras ainda mais desafiadores que Chaos Raids. Com a nova área, surge um novo sistema de habilidades personalizáveis que utiliza Lapenshards. As Lapenshards são pedras preciosas únicas em uma das três cores que introduzem um novo conjunto de habilidades passivas e ativas, que os jogadores podem personalizar para desencadear todos os seus poderes. Os jogadores também podem obter o novo equipamento Ascendant do nível 60 concluindo o último calabouço de Eye of Lapenta.
Além disso, os jogadores que fizerem login antes de 26 de junho receberão um Striker Daily Wonder no primeiro personagem com o qual acessarem. Os jogadores que fizerem login todos os dias receberão ainda mais itens, como um suporte terrestre Canola Bonito, um suporte aéreo Floating Lotus, uma skin de arma Iron Fist Knuckles feita especialmente para a classe Striker e uma skin Hysteria Outfit completa.
Até 26 de junho, os Maplers com novos personagens atribuídos também poderão ganhar três níveis a cada vez que subirem de nível até o Summer Burning Event e ganhar um novo equipamento no nível 60 para se prepararem para o desafio que terão pela frente.
Para saber mais sobre a atualização Awakening de MapleStory 2, acesse http://bit.ly/bw-maplestory2-awakening.
- Trailer da atualização Awakening de MapleStory 2
- Materiais sobre a atualização Awakening de MapleStory 2
Sobre MapleStory 2
O mais recente acréscimo ao universo MapleStory, MapleStory 2 leva os jogadores a novas e coloridas dimensões com gráficos vibrantes de blocos tridimensionais, um conjunto poderoso de personagens jogáveis, um amplo sistema de progressão de habilidades, alta personalização e mecânicas de construção de mundos. MapleStory 2 é um jogo em estilo MMORPG que oferece novas aventuras desafiadoras com um toque de charme e carisma do título MapleStory. Para saber mais sobre o jogo, acesse http://maplestory2.nexon.net/.
Sobre a Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net
A Nexon America — uma subsidiária da NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) — é líder mundial de jogos on-line, com mais de 80 jogos em tempo real disponíveis em mais de 190 países. A Nexon America foi pioneira em microtransações e no modelo de negócios de jogos gratuitos em 2005 e é amplamente reconhecida como criadora de uma experiência global inigualável em operações sofisticadas de jogos em tempo real, pelo incentivo de comunidades de jogadores e por títulos que permanecem em voga durante anos ou até mesmo décadas. A Nexon está listada na bolsa de valores de Tóquio, e a empresa foi inserida no Índice Nikkei 300 em 2017.
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT