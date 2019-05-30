Al via la stagione estiva MapleStory 2 con l’aggiornamento più importante dal lancio!

|By Business Wire
L’acclamato MMORPG MapleStory 2 ha lanciato oggi l’attesissimo aggiornamento d’espansione Awakening su Nexon Launcher e Steam. Il massiccio aggiornamento dei contenuti propone ai giocatori la nuova rissosa classe degli Striker, aumenta il livello massimo raggiungibile, aggiunge un secondo rank per tutte le classi, introduce le nuove sfide Chaos Raid e Hard Dungeon e concede l’accesso all’area Eye of Lapenta, incluse le armi del livello Ascendant, gli equipaggiamenti più potenti nel gioco!
La strabiliante classe Striker usa un’intrepida combinazione di calci e pugni nei combattimenti corpo a corpo. Tutti i giocatori riceveranno uno slot per un personaggio gratuito per cominciare a usare Striker! Oltre a tutto ciò, MapleStory 2 ha aumentato il livello massimo che da 60 passa a 70 per permettere ai giocatori di affinare maggiormente le proprie abilità. Tutti i giocatori potranno inoltre sbloccare le abilità del Rank 2 che espandono le esperienze robuste di tutte le classi.
Quanto più si diventa abili tante più sfide bisogna superare. In questa versione, i cui contenuti sono stati ampiamente aggiornati, i giocatori si ritroveranno in nuove Hard Dungeon e si imbatteranno in nuovi Chaos Raid, sia nella variante Normale sia Difficile. L’aggiornamento introduce sei nuove Hard Dungeon che offrono ai giocatori l’opportunità di guadagnare gli epici set di equipaggiamenti Frontier, Tidemaster e Demonwing. Con tre nuove incursioni Chaos Raid, i giocatori possono sfidare Pink Bean per la prima volta in MapleStory 2 e guadagnare set di equipaggiamenti leggendari come Enigma, Behemoth e Dark Vanguard. Questo aggiornamento offre infinite possibilità di guadagnare!
Infine, la novità più entusiasmante è l’Eye of Lapenta, una nuova area con una trama affascinante e coinvolgente contenente quattro Dungeon più impegnative delle incursioni Chaos Raid. La nuova area è accompagnata da un nuovo sistema di abilità personalizzabili che si serve di Lapenshard. Le Lapenshard sono delle gemme esclusive, disponibili in tre colori diversi, che introducono un nuovo set di abilità passive e attive che i giocatori possono personalizzare per sprigionarne il pieno potere. I giocatori potranno inoltre ottenere il nuovo equipaggiamento Ascendant per il livello 60 completando l’ultimo dungeon nell’area Eye of Lapenta.
I giocatori che effettuano l’accesso entro il 26 giugno riceveranno anche uno Striker Daily Wonder per il primo personaggio con cui accedono. I giocatori che effettueranno l’accesso tutti i giorni riceveranno ancora più elementi, tra cui un mezzo terrestre Canola Bonito, un mezzo aereo Floating Lotus, il rivestimento per armi creato appositamente Iron Fist Knuckles per la classe Striker e un rivestimento per l’intero Hysteria Outfit.
Fino al 26 giugno i fan di MapleStory con nuovi personaggi designati potranno anche guadagnare 3 livelli ogniqualvolta aumentano di livello attraverso l’Evento Summer Burning e guadagneranno nuovi equipaggiamenti una volta raggiunto il livello 60 per prepararsi per le sfide che si profilano all’orizzonte.
Per ottenere ulteriori informazioni sull’aggiornamento MapleStory 2 Awakening visitate http://bit.ly/bw-maplestory2-awakening.
Informazioni su MapleStory 2
L’ultimo arrivato nell’universo di MapleStory, MapleStory 2, accompagna i giocatori in vivaci nuove dimensioni con un’animata grafica a blocchi 3D, un solido set di personaggi con cui giocare, un ampio sistema di aumento progressivo delle abilità e raffinati strumenti di personalizzazione e di costruzione di mondi. MapleStory 2 è un vasto MMORPG incentrato sul giocatore che offre nuove emozionanti avventure con l’incantevole risvolto carismatico tipico di MapleStory. Per ulteriori informazioni sul gioco, visitare http://maplestory2.nexon.net/.
Informazioni su Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net
Nexon America, una consociata di NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), è un leader del settore dei giochi online a livello globale, con oltre 80 giochi dal vivo offerti in più di 190 nazioni. Nexon America ha lanciato le microtransazioni e il modello commerciale del gioco gratuito nel 2005 ed è ampiamente conosciuta per le sue competenze globali ineguagliate nella gestione di sofisticati giochi dal vivo, per il sostegno fornito alle comunità di giocatori e per essere in grado di sostenere titoli per anni e persino decenni. Nexon è quotata sulla Borsa di Tokyo ed è stata inclusa nell’Indice azionario Nikkei 300 nel 2017.
