Samsung Embraces Connected Living and New Design Trends at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference

May 30, 2019
Samsung Electronics America, Inc., the number one selling brand of major appliances¹, returns to the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC) for a third year to showcase its continued leadership in home appliance innovation and connected living with products that combine beautiful, functional design with new technology.
Continuing to lead with products that are designed for today’s connected lifestyle; Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver the broadest connected living experience across the home, with appliances that thoughtfully integrate technology in new ways and hundreds of other connected products. Samsung’s connected products can easily and seamlessly integrate into any size or style of home.
“Samsung’s PCBC presence reflects our continued commitment to the home builder industry. Builders need a partner that understands what buyers want in their homes,” said Tom Halford, Vice President, Premium and Builder Brands at Samsung Electronics America. “Our leadership in the home appliance industry continues to be driven by on-trend design and connectivity that today’s consumers have grown to expect. This allows us to give the builder community what they need to help take their businesses to the next level.”
Today’s Connected Home
Samsung’s home appliances embrace a connected lifestyle, offering a broad selection of intelligent products to enrich life in the home and help families focus on what’s important to them. Family Hub for 2019 continues to set a new standard for connected living, helping to foster true family connection, food management, and a smart home experience that allows for greater personalization and control across the home.
Through Family Hub and Samsung’s connected ecosystem, hundreds of intelligent products can work together to deliver an unmatched connected living experience for any size or style of home. Conveniently receive notifications across the Family Hub, Samsung televisions or mobile products when guests are at the front door or when a new Samsung washer has completed its cycle, for example.
This year’s new fully redesigned front and top load laundry products feature a new level of intelligence that can help choose the right cycle for washing clothes and seamlessly send end-of-cycle notifications, while also allowing remote start and stop from, adding new levels on convenience.
On-Trend Design
At PCBC, the company’s leadership in on-trend design is on display. Samsung changed the look of the kitchen when it introduced Black Stainless Steel, and it’s doing it again this year with a new Tuscan Stainless kitchen appliance finish. Inspired by warm, earthy tones, it combines natural shades for a grayish-bronze hue that blends seamlessly with any kitchen environment.
Samsung is also delivering on-trend design in the laundry room as well with new products which lead and complement interior design trends that bring beautiful, functional design to the forefront. Samsung’s new Champagne Stainless Steel finish brings a sophisticated and design-forward color to the modern laundry room.
Chef Collection also continues to offer a new level of elegance in the home with a design and level of technology that goes beyond cooking to create the perfect kitchen space. Thanks to thoughtfully integrated technology, Chef Collection is one of the most connected modern luxury lines of appliances on the market today.
Commitment to Builder
Samsung appliances appeal to today’s homeowner and stand the test of time for tomorrow, an important consideration for home builders today. Samsung delivers an unmatched marketing and sales assistance program, with a dedicated workforce to exclusively serve builders and the broadest line of home appliances. Samsung offers channel exclusive products, a 48-hour turnaround on quotes, exceptional service support during pre- and post-close purchase phases, industry leading warranty programs as well as Samsung’s Friends and Fans affinity program.
To see Samsung at PCBC, visit Booth #1951 in the San Francisco Moscone Center and for more information about Samsung Home Appliances and Connected Living, please visit www.samsungbuilder.com.
