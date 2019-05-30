Citco Integrates S3 Partners’ BLACKLIGHT Technology

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 12:03 PM EDT
The Citco Group of Companies, (“Citco”), a leading provider of asset servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry, today announced a product partnership with S3 Partners, a leading fintech innovator and data analytics firm, and the integration of its BLACKLIGHT Treasury Management solution.
S3 Partners’ real-time, independent financing data prices opaque borrow and loan markets and redefines short interest, crowding and previously stale indicators for which the industry has had no centralized source. BLACKLIGHT leverages these analytics along with leading technology for better outcomes in investment process, risk management, and counterparty relationships.
The agreement between Citco and S3 allows Citco clients to get the benefit of BLACKLIGHT’s Financing Trade Cost Analytics (FinTCA) tools to maximize trade, margin and collateral exposures and efficiencies. The platform will be rolled out via Citco’s Æxeo Treasury platform.
“Our focus at Citco has always been to provide our clients with the best technologies and services to make their lives easier. This is why we have decided to integrate S3’s market-standard BLACKLIGHT suite of data and technology,” said Albert Bauer, Managing Director at Citco Fund Services (USA) Inc. “Integrating BLACKLIGHT into our existing Citco framework enables us to provide S3’s efficient insights to best execution, cost of margin and working capital and to monitor liquidity alongside our new Æxeo Treasury platform. Our clients have asked for these nuanced analytics which we can now offer via BLACKLIGHT with single-sign-on access and virtually no operational friction.”
“We are thrilled that Citco has chosen to partner with us and recognizes the value of our broker-neutral solutions,” said Bob Sloan, Founder of S3 Partners. “The Citco-S3 alliance, along with our distribution via Bloomberg, Nasdaq and Reuters, expands the reach of our technology and data to every player type and client segment.”
About Citco Group of Companies
The Citco Group of Companies (Citco) is a leading provider of asset servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With over $1 trillion in assets under administration and 6,500 staff deployed across 40 countries, Citco’s unique culture of innovation and client-driven solutions has provided Citco’s clients with a trusted partner for more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of the largest asset servicers in the industry, Citco’s Fund Services division offers a full suite of middle office and back office services including, treasury and loan handling, daily NAV calculations and investor services, corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk reporting as well as tax and financial reporting services. Investing heavily in innovation and technology whilst further developing its current suite of client friendly solutions, Citco will continue as a flagbearer for the asset servicing industry. For more information, go to www.Citco.com.
About S3 Partners
Founded in 2003, S3 Partners is a financial technology and data company. Clients use our technology and data for better outcomes in their investment process, risk management, counterparty relationships, and investor relations. Like any resource, the integrity and purity of data is defined by how it’s sourced, how and why it’s filtered, who can access it, and how it’s interpreted. Data is only potential until you find a way to refine it. Refining data potential into financial power is S3’s business. Our suite of tools arms you to not just access data but to wield it; cut through marketplace opacity and see with clarity where opportunity lies for your business, portfolio, and the entire market. S3’s comprehensive data integrity powers your market perception and business intelligence so you can act with agility, on your own terms. For more information about S3 Partners, please visit s3partners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005653/en/
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 30, 2019 01:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 30, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT