Thayer Distribution Moves Data 10X Faster with Self-Service Integration from SnapLogic

May 30, 2019 12:28 PM EDT
SnapLogic, the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform provider, has saved Thayer Distribution considerable time, money, and resources by speeding up the process of integrating business-critical data 10X faster. These efficiency and productivity gains were achieved following the deployment of SnapLogic’s AI-powered, self-driving integration solution, enhancing Thayer’s data management capabilities, supply chain processes, and competitive market position.
Thayer Distribution is a technology-driven “redistributor” that makes the entire supply chain more profitable, serving as a bridge between snack manufacturers and wholesale distributors. Founded in 1978, the family-run business is an entrepreneurial success story. In the late 70s, Juan and Maria Gallicchio started selling candy out of their living room, after immigrating with their children to the U.S. from Argentina. Through a lot of hard work and business savvy, they turned this humble operation into a successful distribution company now serving nearly 1,000 customers in 14 states.
When the second generation of Gallicchio’s inherited Thayer, they were eager to take the business into the next growth tier. After examining the company's operations, the new leaders discovered an opportunity to achieve greater efficiency by automating and improving a number of data management processes. This was especially true of a process wherein Thayer developers frequently moved inventory and customer data between two Oracle databases (supporting different distribution centers) and a home-grown e-commerce platform.
To improve this process, Thayer sought a robust but easy-to-use integration solution that could automate these manual, code-heavy integration processes and free up valuable time and resources. The company selected SnapLogic’s intuitive, AI-powered platform, which can be employed by users of all skill levels to tackle the most complex integration challenges, and it has enabled Thayer to save considerable time, money, and resources. These savings have driven process efficiencies and widened the company’s profit margins, enabling Thayer to take on more business than it could before. It now has the capacity to fulfill a greater number of orders, in turn, driving revenue and growth.
What’s more, Thayer has used SnapLogic to streamline processes directly affecting suppliers and wholesale distributors. This incentivizes new partners and customers to transact with the company in the future, providing yet another avenue for growth.
“SnapLogic has had a profound impact on our data management and supply chain processes. The self-service nature of the platform is allowing us to move data 10X faster than we were before. Moreover, we can build integration pipelines once and then reuse them in perpetuity – this alone increases our productivity by several orders of magnitude,” said Guido Gallicchio, Chairman of the Board at Thayer Distribution. “Even more exciting, while we initially brought on SnapLogic to help with one particular use case, we now realize that we can use SnapLogic to accelerate a whole host of other processes, opening up new opportunities we hadn’t even considered. Our partnership with SnapLogic builds upon our tech-enabled growth strategy and is increasingly vital to Thayer’s future.”
“The Thayer family’s entrepreneurial story and their embrace of technology to drive decades of growth is inspiring,” said Praneal Narayan, Director of Customer Experience at SnapLogic. “We’re always excited to help companies accelerate their integration processes, but we’re particularly proud to help a family business like Thayer take their business to the next level.”
SnapLogic’s Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects – design, development, deployment, and maintenance – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform’s easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.
About Thayer Distribution
Thayer envisions a more efficient distribution channel for candy and snack foods. By redefining the traditional supply chain, Thayer is able to better connect manufacturers to wholesalers all over the Northeastern United States. The company makes a large, fresh, and wide-ranging inventory instantly available to wholesalers to purchase by the case for next day delivery. By serving as a bridge between manufacturers and wholesale distributors, Thayer helps make everyone in the distribution channel leaner and more profitable.
About SnapLogic
SnapLogic provides the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform. The company’s AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers — including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy’s — rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.
