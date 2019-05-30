Esri Partners with AgIntegrated to Bring Users Precision Agriculture

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced a new partnership with AgIntegrated, makers of Onsite API Services and QC Pro, a well-known data hub for the agriculture and forestry segments. The data hub filters diverse machine equipment data (from manufacturers such as John Deere, Case IH, AGCO, Raven, Ag Leader, and Precision Planting) through a centralized platform. Together, Esri and AgIntegrated will create an opportunity for agriculture and forestry customers to connect with data gathered from multiple agriculture and forestry sources that has been processed through AgIntegrated's software to ensure quality control and standardization. Users can then quickly and easily access that information from Esri's own platform.
"Both AgIntegrated and Esri are connected to some of the largest agriculture clients in the world but in different ways," said Duane Reese, president of AgIntegrated. "Leveraging our respective technologies allows us to send microdatasets direct from a machine in the field to macrodata environments for broader analysis if needed, which is a very unique combination."
AgIntegrated has been a fixture in the agriculture industry for over a decade, providing customized software and tools for the precision agriculture and agtech industries to allow customers to understand, transfer, and make sense of precision ag-related data. With this partnership, customers of each company now have the ability to transfer their respective data using either of their standard products.
A grower, for example, has the ability to analyze the data relating to circumstances affecting every seed planted, including seed type and spacing, soil moisture levels, fertilizer application, and weather patterns. The combination of AgIntegrated's technology and Esri's own solution gives users the power to design the optimal growing conditions for the best possible crop.
"Our partnership with AgIntegrated is going to make it easier for Esri customers to process agriculture equipment data through Esri's ArcGIS platform," said Danny Spillmann, Esri's director of global business development, natural resources. "This will eliminate the burden of converting and manipulating proprietary data from different sources and provide a seamless workflow for loading precision agriculture data into ArcGIS."
Representatives from Esri and AgIntegrated will be available to discuss details about the partnership at the InfoAg Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, July 23–25, 2019. To learn more about how Esri supports precision agriculture, visit go.esri.com/agint2019.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
About AgIntegrated
AgIntegrated (AGI) is an independent provider of software consulting and technologies integrating agricultural systems to enable the acceleration of technology innovation and adoption. AGI is helping shape the future of agriculture where software is more easily integrated, allowing for seamless data flow. Being the integration leader in simplifying the process for data integration, AGI encourages software vendors to focus on what they do best. AGI enables the Ag industry to develop new and innovative ways to efficiently produce more for less via its Onsite derived products and services. Visit us at Onsite.Ag.
Copyright © 2019 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005681/en/
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 30, 2019 01:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 30, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 29, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 29, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 29, 2019 08:15 PM EDT