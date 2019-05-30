Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion Now Available for PC

Private Division and Squad today announced that Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion is now available for PC. Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion, the second expansion for the critically acclaimed space sim, is an engaging, feature-rich content pack. This expansion increases the objective possibilities once celestial bodies have been reached by adding more interesting scientific endeavors and expanding the toolset.

With Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion players will have all new robotic parts that include hinges, rotors, pistons, and more in a variety of different sizes. These parts encourage the invention of deeply creative vehicles with further advanced functionality than ever before.

Deployed science is another major addition of this expansion, which enhances the experiments and data-collection objectives that have gone hand-in-hand with space exploration. Players will be able to utilize a storage container in their craft that can hold various pieces of science equipment. Upon reaching their destination, players can deploy equipment to monitor and collect data through assorted methods and relay it back to Kerbin, the Kerbals’ home planet. One scientific instrument, the active seismometer, even tasks players to deliberately crash contraptions into a celestial body to gather seismic data!

Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion also changes the experience players have when exploring celestial bodies. New surface features are scattered across planets throughout the solar system and can be scanned utilizing a new robotic arm attached to rovers. These surface features include cryovolcanoes, meteors, craters, and many more mysterious objects for players to investigate. Additionally, the expansion includes a new futuristic space suit for the Kerbals so they can travel space in style.

“We are always listening closely to the ever-expanding Kerbal Space Program Community, and Breaking Ground addresses a long-requested aspect of the game that we have been working hard to fulfill: compelling reasons to explore and research planets,” said Nestor Gomez, Lead Producer at Squad. “Players now have even more reasons to explore the celestial bodies of the solar system.”

“The creativity of the KSP community is something that never ceases to amaze us,” said Michael Cook, Executive Producer at Private Division. “Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion is packed with content that we believe will add countless hours of fresh gameplay, as well as generate some incredible new craft designs from players. We can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

About Kerbal Space Program

In Kerbal Space Program, players take charge of the space program for the alien race known as the Kerbals, and have access to an array of parts to assemble a fully functional spacecraft that flies (or doesn’t) based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics. Launch your Kerbal crew into orbit and beyond (while keeping them alive) to explore moons and planets in the Kerbol solar system, constructing bases and space stations to expand the reach of your expedition.

Kerbal Space Program features three gameplay modes. In Science Mode, players can perform space experiments to unlock new technology and advance the knowledge of Kerbalkind. In Career Mode, you can oversee every aspect of the space program, including construction, strategy, funding, upgrades, and more. In Sandbox, players can build any spacecraft that they can think of, with all parts and technology in the game.

Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Expansion is now available on PC for $14.99 (MSRP). Kerbal Space Program is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. For more information on Kerbal Space Program, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, and visit www.KerbalSpaceProgram.com.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Squad

Based in Mexico City, Squad are the developers of the critically acclaimed space simulation game, Kerbal Space Program. Comprised of an international team of talented, passionate and ambitious individuals that love videogames, space, and science, they have reinvented themselves into full-time video game development.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that empowers independent studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The label publishes Kerbal Space Program and will publish upcoming titles with renowned creative talent at studios including The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, an unannounced title from V1 Interactive, and more. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Munich. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

