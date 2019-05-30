Ingram Micro Honors 10 Executives as CRN 2019 Women of the Channel

|By Business Wire

May 30, 2019
Ingram Micro Inc. today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized 10 Ingram Micro executives to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list, three of which were also named to this year’s CRN Power 100 list.
Ingram Micro’s 2019 honorees include:
- Jennifer Anaya, Vice President, Marketing, Ingram Micro
- Renée Bergeron, Senior Vice President, Global Cloud, Ingram Micro
- Kelly Carter, Vice President, Finance, Ingram Micro
- Therese Ferullo, Executive Director, Sales
- Sabine Howest, Vice President, Global Vendor Engagement, Ingram Micro
- Gina Mastantuono, Chief Financial Officer, Ingram Micro
- Holly Hartman-Niedzielski, Director, Event Marketing and Partner Communities, Ingram Micro
- Susan O’Sullivan, Vice President, U.S. Sales, Ingram Micro
- Cheryl Rang, Director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro
- Lynne Thornton, Executive Director, Sales, Ingram Micro
Additionally, Ingram Micro’s Bergeron, Mastantuono and O’Sullivan have been recognized among CRN’s “Power 100,” an exclusive and elite class of female executives who have earned special distinction based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group of the overall list: women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies’ success and have had significant influence to move the entire IT channel forward.
“We are honored that CRN has recognized the accomplishments of this esteemed group of Ingram Micro leaders,” said Alain Monié, CEO, Ingram Micro. “These 10 talented women are spearheading efforts across our company and the globe that enable our channel partners to streamline and grow their businesses to meet the needs of their customers. In addition to their ongoing contributions to the channel, we also commend each of them on their advocacy for the career development and further enablement of women in technology.”
CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The annual list highlights women executives from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership
In 2018, these 10 Ingram Micro leaders individually led several successful partner-focused, business-building objectives and initiatives. These included expanding Ingram Micro’s global footprint and strategic initiatives around cloud, financial services, and vendor engagement, as well as building on the success of the company’s go-to-market resources and partner communities.
Each executive named plays an ongoing role in furthering Ingram Micro’s mission to advance women’s leadership roles within and around the company. To date Ingram Micro’s efforts have and continue to include campus-wide Women Leadership forums and mentoring programs, hosting women-focused panels and workshops at company events, sponsoring industry events including Women of the Channel and spearheading cultural awareness campaigns and career path development training for employees.
“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders are driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”
The 2019 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc. The annual list highlights women executives from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.
More information about Ingram Micro is available at www.ingrammicro.com.
About Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.
CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005703/en/
