MindTouch Wins ICMI’s Best Contact Center Trainer Award for Customer-Focused Knowledge Management Onboarding

MindTouch, a leading provider of enterprise-grade, AI-powered knowledge management solutions for mid-size to large organizations, is celebrating training manager Shelley Reyes for being honored by ICMI with its Best Contact Center Trainer Award.

“Shelley is not just a winner for MindTouch and our customers,” said Aaron Rice, CEO of MindTouch. “She’s an industry pioneer by helping remove the perception that knowledge management onboarding has to be lengthy and complex. She’s done this by maintaining a laser focus on customer goals and self-service strategies, then delivering tailored training that optimizes our solutions and speeds adoption for maximum ROI.”

Shelley’s success in helping trainees quickly achieve their unique goals has garnered her an average customer satisfaction score of 4.8 out of 5.

“Of the MindTouch customers that have completed Shelley’s training, zero have churned,” said Amy Etheridge, director of customer success for MindTouch. “Equally impressive, 100 percent have seen a lower churn rate of their own customers after deploying the self-service initiatives she’s recommended.”

Shelley’s more than 10 years of training, technical support and customer success management experience includes certification as a Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS) v6 trainer. KCS is a methodology for creating and maintaining knowledge that enables service and support organizations to deliver greater value with more efficiency.

“The KCS methodology is especially critical to organizations that want to use knowledge to improve their self-service initiatives,” Etheridge said. “Shelley’s KCS certification means she can uniquely help our customers more quickly find ways to capture, use and reuse knowledge, thus making it available to drive improved self-service experiences. The result is increased ROI through lower customer service costs, increased agent productivity and better customer retention.”

Shelley’s approach has also helped reduce agent attrition. “Shelley empowers trainees with the skills needed to ease the burden of agents having to search for and retrieve answers,” Etheridge said. “This makes their jobs easier and sets them up for success, which positively impacts morale and retention.”

MindTouch training services include one-on-one, group, remote and onsite options, along with supplemental online video tutorials. Customers can also get trained and certified on KCS.

Whatever the training format or tools customers require, Shelley remains fiercely committed to a personalized approach that keeps it human.

“I have a passion for building relationships and helping people learn,” Reyes said. “And I’m fortunate that my company believes in treating customers as individuals. There’s no better feeling than being rewarded for addressing people’s needs with actionable guidance so they’re empowered to be heroes for their own companies.”

Shelley was honored with her award at the Global Contact Center Awards Party held May 14 during ICMI’s Contact Center Expo in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

For more information about the MindTouch training program, visit https://success.mindtouch.com/.

