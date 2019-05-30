MindTouch Wins ICMI’s Best Contact Center Trainer Award for Customer-Focused Knowledge Management Onboarding

|By Business Wire
MindTouch, a leading provider of enterprise-grade, AI-powered knowledge management solutions for mid-size to large organizations, is celebrating training manager Shelley Reyes for being honored by ICMI with its Best Contact Center Trainer Award.
“Shelley is not just a winner for MindTouch and our customers,” said Aaron Rice, CEO of MindTouch. “She’s an industry pioneer by helping remove the perception that knowledge management onboarding has to be lengthy and complex. She’s done this by maintaining a laser focus on customer goals and self-service strategies, then delivering tailored training that optimizes our solutions and speeds adoption for maximum ROI.”
Shelley’s success in helping trainees quickly achieve their unique goals has garnered her an average customer satisfaction score of 4.8 out of 5.
“Of the MindTouch customers that have completed Shelley’s training, zero have churned,” said Amy Etheridge, director of customer success for MindTouch. “Equally impressive, 100 percent have seen a lower churn rate of their own customers after deploying the self-service initiatives she’s recommended.”
Shelley’s more than 10 years of training, technical support and customer success management experience includes certification as a Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS) v6 trainer. KCS is a methodology for creating and maintaining knowledge that enables service and support organizations to deliver greater value with more efficiency.
“The KCS methodology is especially critical to organizations that want to use knowledge to improve their self-service initiatives,” Etheridge said. “Shelley’s KCS certification means she can uniquely help our customers more quickly find ways to capture, use and reuse knowledge, thus making it available to drive improved self-service experiences. The result is increased ROI through lower customer service costs, increased agent productivity and better customer retention.”
Shelley’s approach has also helped reduce agent attrition. “Shelley empowers trainees with the skills needed to ease the burden of agents having to search for and retrieve answers,” Etheridge said. “This makes their jobs easier and sets them up for success, which positively impacts morale and retention.”
MindTouch training services include one-on-one, group, remote and onsite options, along with supplemental online video tutorials. Customers can also get trained and certified on KCS.
Whatever the training format or tools customers require, Shelley remains fiercely committed to a personalized approach that keeps it human.
“I have a passion for building relationships and helping people learn,” Reyes said. “And I’m fortunate that my company believes in treating customers as individuals. There’s no better feeling than being rewarded for addressing people’s needs with actionable guidance so they’re empowered to be heroes for their own companies.”
Shelley was honored with her award at the Global Contact Center Awards Party held May 14 during ICMI’s Contact Center Expo in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
For more information about the MindTouch training program, visit https://success.mindtouch.com/.
About ICMI
The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more, visit https://www.icmi.com.
About MindTouch
MindTouch is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, AI-powered knowledge management solutions for mid-size to large organizations. Its knowledge management platform includes solutions for customer self-service, agent assistance and departmental knowledge. Focused on the customer experience, MindTouch is trusted by some of the largest global brands to extend knowledge when it’s needed, where it’s needed and how it’s needed. The result is faster, more consistent and more personalized customer service, along with increased productivity, improved operational efficiencies and reduced costs. The MindTouch platform was designed for rapid deployment and integrates easily with CRM systems, contact center solutions, communities and chatbots. MindTouch has received JMP Securities’ Hot 100 Software Companies Award, G2Crowd’s Best Software for Customer Service Award, and the TrustRadius Top Rated Customer Experience Management Platform Award. MindTouch serves more than 340 companies worldwide. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Visit MindTouch on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the MindTouch blog.
©2019 MindTouch, Inc. All rights reserved. MindTouch and the MindTouch logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of MindTouch, Inc. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.
