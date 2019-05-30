Okta Announces First Asia Pacific Infrastructure and New Office in Germany, Continuing International Expansion

|By Business Wire
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced new state-of-the-art, Amazon Web Services-based Okta infrastructure available in the Asia Pacific region, and the opening of its first office in Germany to support its growing global customer base. Together, the investments showcase significant international expansion for the San Francisco-based company.
“As organizations around the world recognize that identity is essential to harnessing the promise of technology, we are investing in global expansion to support these forward-looking organizations’ initiatives with our people, resources, and technology,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “Our new infrastructure in Sydney, Australia is an important step in helping to ensure that Okta is able to support our customers in the APAC region as their requirements change over time. And our office in Munich enables our customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland to work closely with the team as we enable them to securely use the best technologies for their business. These investments further our commitment to growing our international presence in order to help enable any organization to use any technology.”
New APAC infrastructure supports Okta’s growing global customer base
The new Okta infrastructure is located in Sydney, Australia and will allow organizations in APAC to better utilize the benefits of the Okta Identity Cloud by offering closer geographic proximity to their data. The investment follows the recent appointment of Graham Sowden as General Manager for APAC and represents the foundation of Okta’s long-term strategy for growth in the region.
Key components of the Okta infrastructure include:
- Location in Australia leveraging multiple data centers and cloud infrastructure provided by Amazon Web Services, built with the same high-availability architecture design as Okta’s US infrastructure;
- An additional disaster recovery facility located in Singapore;
- The option for customers to keep all of their data in APAC data center facilities located within the region;
- 100% in-region data locality, with no replication or backup to US data centers;
- Infrastructure and code base updated on the same schedule as the US;
- A facility that is operational and available to APAC customers with immediate effect.
Okta’s first German office showcases the company’s commitment to customer success
Okta’s new office in Munich, Germany will be headed by enterprise technology veteran Sven Kniest, Regional Vice President, DACH. The team will provide Okta’s German, Austrian, and Swiss customers like the Frankfurt-based specialty healthcare company, Merz, with best-in-class technology and support.
Merz, a global leader in aesthetic medicine and neurotoxin therapy, has implemented Okta as its global identity management solution. With the Okta Identity Cloud, Merz connects its more than 3,100 employees and hundreds of partners worldwide to critical data, portals, and applications.
“At Merz, we realized we had the opportunity to make our organization more efficient by adopting a cloud-based identity solution to support both our business-to-employees and business-to-business needs,” said Nima Attarzadeh, Senior IT Consultant, Digital Media Global, Merz. “By leveraging Okta Single Sign-on, we can provide a better user experience to our employees and partners, secure Merz information, and reduce the administrative burden on IT to manage multiple platforms and websites. Our experience with Okta has been hands-on and simple for both our IT team and end users, and we look forward to partnering more closely in the near future to make the experience for employees and partners even more powerful.”
About Okta
Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 6,550 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.
