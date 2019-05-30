El registro de nombres de dominio de Internet asciende a 351,8 millones en el primer trimestre de 2019

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 04:20 PM EDT
VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), proveedor mundial de servicios de registro de nombres de dominio e infraestructura de Internet, acaba de anunciar que el primer trimestre de 2019 se ha cerrado con 351,8 millones de registros de nombres de dominio en todos los dominios de nivel superior (top-level domain, TLD), un aumento de 3,1 millones de nombres de dominio registrados, o del 0,9 %, en comparación con el cuarto trimestre de 2018.1,2 Los registros de nombres de dominio han experimentado un aumento interanual de 18,0 millones, o del 5,4 %.1,2
El total combinado de los TLD .com y .net era de 154,8 millones de nombres de dominios registrados en la base de nombres de dominios3 a finales del primer trimestre de 2019, lo que representa un aumento de 1,8 millones de nombres de dominios registrados, o del 1,2 %, en comparación con el cuarto trimestre de 2018. Los TLD .com y .net experimentaron un aumento combinado interanual de 6,5 millones de registros de nombres de dominio, o del 4,4 %. Al 31 de marzo de 2019, la base de nombres de dominio .com ascendía a 141,0 millones de registros de nombres de dominio, mientras que la base de nombres de dominio .net sumaba 13,8 millones de registros de nombres de dominio.
El total de nuevos registros de nombres de dominios .com y .net ascendió a 9,8 millones a finales del primer trimestre de 2019, en comparación con los 9,6 millones de registros de nombres de dominios de finales del primer trimestre de 2018.
Verisign publica el Resumen de la Industria de Nombres de Dominio para proporcionar investigaciones estadísticas y analíticas a los usuarios de Internet de todo el mundo, así como datos sobre la industria de nombres de dominio. El Resumen de la Industria de Nombres de Dominio del primer trimestre de 2019, así como los informes anteriores, puede obtenerse en Verisign.com/DNIBLatinAmerica.
Acerca de Verisign
Verisign, proveedor mundial de servicios de registro de nombres de dominio e infraestructura de Internet, permite la navegación por Internet de muchos de los nombres de dominio más reconocidos del mundo. Verisign garantiza la seguridad, estabilidad y resistencia de la infraestructura y los servicios clave de Internet, lo que incluye la prestación de servicios de mantenimiento de la zona raíz, la operación de dos de los 13 servidores raíz de Internet globales y la prestación de servicios de registro y resolución autorizada para los dominios de primer nivel .com y .net, que soportan la mayor parte del comercio electrónico global. Para obtener más información sobre lo que implica contar con la tecnología Verisign, visite Verisign.com.
VRSNF
© 2019 VeriSign, Inc. Todos los derechos reservados. VERISIGN, el logotipo de VERISIGN y otras marcas comerciales, marcas de servicio y diseños son marcas comerciales registradas o no registradas de VeriSign, Inc. y sus filiales en Estados Unidos y en otros países. Todas las demás marcas comerciales pertenecen a sus respectivos propietarios.
1 La(s) cifra(s) incluye(n) los nombres de dominio en el dominio de nivel superior de código de país (ccTLD) .tk. .tk es un ccTLD gratuito que proporciona nombres de dominio gratuitos a particulares y empresas. Los ingresos se generan a través de la monetización de nombres de dominio vencidos. Los nombres de dominio que el registrante ya no utiliza o que han vencido son recuperados por el registro, y el tráfico residual se vende a las redes de publicidad. Por lo tanto, no hay nombres de dominio .tk eliminados. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20131216006048/en/Freenom-Closes-3M-Series-Funding#.UxeUGNJDv9s.
2Los datos del dominio de nivel superior genérico (gTLD) y del ccTLD citados en el resumen: (i) incluyen nombres de dominio internacionalizados ccTLD, (ii) son una estimación al momento en que se elaboró el resumen, y (iii) están sujetos a cambios a medida que se reciben datos más completos.
3 La base de nombres de dominio es la zona activa más el número de nombres de dominio registrados, pero no configurados para su uso en el respectivo archivo de zona de dominio de nivel superior, más el número de nombres de dominio que se encuentran en estado de espera de cliente o servidor. Las cifras de registro de nombres de dominios .com y .net son las que figuran en las presentaciones más recientes de Verisign ante la SEC.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005842/es/
