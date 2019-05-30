Citco integriert BLACKLIGHT-Technologie von S3 Partners

|By Business Wire
Der Firmenverbund Citco („Citco“), ein führender Anbieter von Asset-Servicing-Lösungen für die globale alternative Investmentbranche, meldete heute eine neue Produktpartnerschaft mit S3 Partners, einem führenden Innovator im Bereich Finanztechnologie und Datenanalyse, und die Integration der BLACKLIGHT Treasury Management-Lösung von S3 Partners.
Die unabhängigen Echtzeit-Finanzdaten von S3 Partners ermöglichen eine Bepreisung in undurchsichtigen Kreditmärkten und definieren Short-Interest-, Crowding- und zuvor veraltete Indikatoren neu, für welche die Branche keine zentralisierte Quelle hatte. BLACKLIGHT nutzt diese Analysen in Kombination mit führender Technologie, um bei Investmentprozessen, Risikomanagement und Kreditbeziehungen bessere Ergebnisse zu erzielen.
Die Vereinbarung zwischen Citco und S3 ermöglicht Citco-Kunden, die BLACKLIGHT Financing Trade Cost Analytics (FinTCA)-Tools voll zu nutzen, um Handel, Margen und Sicherheitsexponierung sowie Effizienzen zu maximieren. Die Plattform wird über die Æxeo Treasury-Plattform von Citco implementiert.
„Wir bei Citco fokussieren schon immer darauf, unseren Kunden die optimalen Technologien und Services zu bieten, um ihnen ihr Leben leichter zu machen. Deshalb haben wir uns entschieden, die Marktstandard-Daten- und Technologie-Suite BACKLIGHT von S3 zu integrieren“, so Albert Bauer, Managing Director bei Citco Fund Services (USA) Inc. „Durch die Integration von BLACKLIGHT mit unserem bestehenden Citco-Rahmenwerk können wir die effizienten Einblicke von S3 für optimale Umsetzung, Gewinnspannen und Umlaufvermögen bereitstellen und die Liquidität in Einklang mit unserer Æxeo Treasury-Plattform überwachen. Unsere Kunden haben um diese nuancierten Analytikfunktionen gebeten. Jetzt können wir diese Funktionen mittels BLACKLIGHT und Zugang über eine einzige Anlaufstelle und praktisch ohne jegliche betrieblichen Reibungspunkte bereitstellen.“
„Wir freuen uns außerordentlich, dass Citco sich für uns als Partner entschieden und den Wert unserer Makler-neutralen Lösungen anerkannt hat“, so Bob Sloan, Gründer von S3 Partners. „Durch die Allianz zwischen Citco und S3 sowie unsere Distribution über Bloomberg, Nasdaq und Reuters wird die Reichweite unserer Technologie und Daten auf jede Art von Player und jedes Kundensegment ausgeweitet.“
Über die Citco Unternehmensgruppe
Der Firmenverbund Citco (Citco) ist ein führender Anbieter von Asset-Servicing-Lösungen für die globale alternative Investmentbranche. Mit einem verwalteten Vermögen von über 1 Billion $ und 6.500 Mitarbeitern in 40 Ländern ist Citco ein verlässlicher Partner, der seine Kunden seit mehr als vier Jahrzehnten mit einer einzigartigen Innovationskultur und kundenorientierten Lösungen betreut. Der Citco-Geschäftsbereich Fund Services, der organisch zu einem der größten Vermögensverwalter der Branche herangewachsen ist, bietet eine lückenlose Palette von Middle-Office- und Back-Office-Dienstleistungen an, darunter Kassenwesen und Kreditabwicklung, tagesaktuelle Nettoinventarwert-Berechnungen und Investorendienstleistungen, Unternehmens- und Rechtsdienstleistungen, aufsichtsrechtliche Berichterstattung und Risikoberichterstattung sowie Dienstleistungen in den Bereichen Steuern und Rechnungslegung. Citco investiert stark in Innovation und Technologie und treibt zugleich die Weiterentwicklung seiner derzeitigen Palette von kundenfreundlichen Lösungen voran. Citco wird auch künftig ein Vorreiter der Vermögensverwaltungsbranche sein. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.Citco.com.
Über S3 Partners
S3 Partners wurde 2003 gegründet und ist ein Finanztechnologie- und Datenunternehmen. Kunden nutzen unsere Technologie und Daten, um bei Investmentprozessen, Risikomanagement, Kreditbeziehungen und Investor Relations bessere Ergebnisse zu erzielen. Wie bei jeder Ressource werden Integrität und Reinheit der Daten dadurch bestimmt, wie sie beschafft werden, wie und warum sie gefiltert werden, wer darauf zugreifen kann und wie sie interpretiert werden. Das Potenzial von Daten kann erst verwirklicht werden, wenn ein Mittel zu deren Aufschlüsselung und Präzisierung gefunden wird. Die Aufschlüsselung des Datenpotenzials zu Finanzergebnissen ist das Kerngeschäft von S3. Unsere Tools bieten Ihnen nicht nur Zugriff auf Daten, sondern helfen Ihnen auch dabei, diese erfolgreich einzusetzen, die Opazität des Marktes zu durchdringen und klar zu erkennen, wo Gelegenheiten für Ihr Unternehmen, Ihr Portfolio und den gesamten Markt bestehen. Die umfassende Datenintegrität von S3 verbessert Ihre Marktwahrnehmung und Business Intelligence, damit Sie agil und selbstbestimmt handeln können. Weitere Informationen über S3 Partners finden Sie unter s3partners.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
