Bob Woodward Sits Down with David Axelrod on Today’s Episode of The Axe Files

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 05:18 PM EDT
The latest episode of The Axe Files with David Axelrod - the political podcast only available on Luminary - features an in-depth interview with legendary journalist Bob Woodward. The hour-long episode of The Axe Files with David Axelrod is live and available on Luminary today. It was recorded live at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics on May 29th.
In the interview, Woodward draws parallels between Nixon and Trump, and states, “If you look at it what Trump has done, you can draw a straight line from Nixon to Trump. Trump has legitimized hate and he has said it is acceptable in American politics.”
He also tells Axelrod, “We are at a pivot point in history about how we are going to deal with the legitimization of hate in American politics.”
On the state of the mood at the Pentagon, Woodward adds, “There is a meeting I reported on which… it was not in the book because it's more recent…where the generals and admirals are meeting, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs says, ‘You know, the only institution in America that's working is the military.’ And I think there's some truth to that, but the president is Commander in Chief. And, as we know, presidents can essentially start wars all on their own. So it's a really important question: ‘What is the temperature everywhere? It's high anxiety.’”
Woodward shares insights with Axelrod from his four-decade career in journalism spanning nine presidencies – including what it was like to break the Watergate scandal alongside Carl Bernstein, parallels between Presidents Nixon and Trump, and how the media landscape has evolved. His latest book, Fear: Trump in the White House, chronicles in detail life inside Donald Trump’s White House.
For the full interview, subscribe and listen here, available on Luminary.
Luminary is a free podcast app and premium subscription content network, where Luminary Premium subscribers will have access to more than 40 podcasts - including Fiasco with Leon Neyfakh, On Second Thought with Trevor Noah, Sincerely, X from Ted, and Under The Skin with Russell Brand to name a few - from some of the most recognizable voices in podcasting, legendary entertainers, and diverse and emerging voices.
The Axe Files with David Axelrod is available on Luminary Premium. Luminary offers all listeners a one-month free trial of Luminary Premium, with a monthly subscription of $7.99 following the first month for U.S. subscribers. The free Luminary app is also available to download for listeners in Canada (CA$8.49/month), the U.K. (£6.99/month) and Australia (AU$7.99/month), also with a one-month free trial.
Podcast fans can listen on Luminary for free at luminarypodcasts.com or by downloading the free app on Apple and Android devices.
Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you would like to receive free media access to Luminary Premium to review shows or listen to content.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005874/en/
