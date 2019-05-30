Elite High School Scientists Headed to BIO 2019 to Face Off in the BioGENEius Challenge

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 06:36 PM EDT
Today, the Biotechnology Institute announced the 15 student winners who will advance to the final stages of the 2019 BioGENEius Challenge this coming week at the BIO International Convention (BIO 2019) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The BioGENEius Challenge is the premier competition for high school students from across the globe that recognizes outstanding research and innovation in biotechnology. This year, finalists come from across the U.S. and Canada, having won State or Regional science competitions or through the Institute’s at-large national competition to vie for recognition in any of three Global Challenge categories: Healthcare, Sustainability (AgBIo) and Industrial/Environmental Biotechnology.
Johnson & Johnson Innovation is the signature sponsor of the BioGENEius Program and the Global Healthcare Challenge as part of its longstanding mission to support STEM education.
"Science needs champions, and that’s why we at Johnson & Johnson are proud once again to serve as the exclusive sponsor of the BioGENEius Global Healthcare and Gene Pool competitions,” said Seema Kumar, VP Innovation, Global Health and Policy Communications at Johnson & Johnson. “Each of the students competing this year has brought together heart, science and ingenuity to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges in healthcare, energy and agriculture. We’re simply amazed both by their passion for research and discovery and by the extraordinarily high quality of their projects.”
On June 3rd, the elite high school finalists will participate in the final round of judging for the International BioGENEius Challenge. During the competition, students will present their highly advanced research projects that address a variety of real world challenges. Many BioGENEius finalists go on to distinguishing academic and industry careers to realize their innovative capabilities.
This year’s BioGENEius finalists include:
- Melanie Quan, Las Lomas High School, Walnut Creek, CA
- Nadia Ansari Sage Hill School, Newport Coast, CA
- Spoorthy Reddy, Fairview High School, Boulder, CO
- Udeerna Tippabhatla, The Charter School of Wilmington, Wilmington, DE
- Ananya Ganesh, The Westminster Schools, Atlanta, GA
- Leila Winn, Oak Park River Forest High School, Oak Park, IL
- Claire Wills, Central Lee High School, Donnellson, IA
- Katrina Case, Pembroke Hill School, Kansas City, KS
- Melissa Tian, Bangor High School, Bangor, ME
- Faith Cheung, Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, MD
- Maximilian Zhang, Bergen County Academies, Hackensack, NJ
- Aneesha Manocha, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, Durham, NC
- Neil Deshmukh, Moravian Academy, Bethlehem, PA
- Ethan Chan, Glenlyon Norfolk School, Victoria, BC, Canada
- Paula Zhu, Albemarle High School, Charlottesville, VA
“The extraordinary research we see during the BioGENEius Challenge underscores the importance of investing and encouraging our younger generations to pursue their ideas.” said Dr. Larry Mahan, President of the Biotechnology Institute. “By focusing on and encouraging the breadth of promising applications of biotechnology, we will ensure the continued growth of STEM education and career development opportunities in both academia and industry these young innovators.”
The winners of the International BioGENEius Challenge will be announced during the Tuesday Keynote Address at the 2019 BIO International Convention. Each winner will receive a $7,500 cash prize.
The BioGENEius Challenge is organized by the Biotechnology Institute, a U.S. based organization dedicated to biotechnology education. Generous supporting sponsors include Johnson & Johnson Innovation and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).
About the Biotechnology Institute
The Biotechnology Institute is an independent, national nonprofit organization dedicated to education about the present and future impact of biotechnology. Its mission is to engage, excite and educate the public, particularly students and teachers, about biotechnology and its immense potential for solving human health, food and environmental problems. For more information, visit www.biotechinstitute.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005903/en/
Tapping into blockchain revolution early enough translates into a substantial business competitiveness advantage. Codete comprehensively develops custom, blockchain-based business solutions, founded on the most advanced cryptographic innovations, and striking a balance point between complexity of the technologies used in quickly-changing stack building, business impact, and cost-effectiveness. Codete researches and provides business consultancy in the field of single most thrilling innovative te...
May. 30, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 30, 2019 07:30 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) provides a comprehensive framework of theory and practice in the emerging field of AI. The program delivers the foundational knowledge needed to explore both key contextual areas and complex technical applications of AI systems. Curriculum incorporates elements of data science, robotics, and machine learning-enabling you to pursue a holistic and interdisciplinary course of study while preparing for a position in AI research, operations, ...
May. 30, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 30, 2019 05:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT