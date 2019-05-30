Twilio Announces Pricing of Offering of its Class A Common Stock

|By Business Wire
|
May 30, 2019 07:18 PM EDT
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,012,622 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $124.00 per share. The offering is scheduled to close on June 4, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters for the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,051,893 shares of Twilio’s Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Twilio intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of other companies or businesses, the refinancing or repayment of debt, capital expenditures, working capital and share repurchases.
J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The registration statement became effective on May 29, 2019. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement (including the accompanying base prospectus), copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or email: [email protected]; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or email: [email protected].
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Twilio
Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding completion, timing, size and use of proceeds of the proposed public offering, are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that relate to future events and the actual results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on Twilio’s current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Twilio makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twilio’s business in general, please refer to Twilio’s preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on May 29, 2019, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which includes its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019 and its subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC.
Source: Twilio Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005913/en/
