Novotech Awarded Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO of the Year - Announced at ASCO

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 09:02 PM EDT
SYDNEY, May 31, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the Asia-Pacific CRO, has again won the prestigious Asia-Pacific CRO of the year awarded by leading analyst firm Frost & Sullivan. This is the fifth year Novotech has been awarded the top CRO for the region which focusses on best practices in clinical research for biotechs.
The announcement was made at the ASCO Annual Meeting (May 31 - June 4, 2019 McCormick Place, Chicago, IL)
Dinesh Sampath Rangaraj, Vice President Healthcare, Frost & Sullivan said: "Novotech is internationally recognized as a leading regional full-service CRO in Asia- Pacific. The company has achieved colossal success in Phase I through IV clinical trials and established itself as a specialized biotech CRO in the region. In addition, with its international accreditation coupled with local knowledge, partnerships, and expertise, Novotech has reinforced its presence in Asia-Pacific."
Novotech CEO Dr John Moller said he was extremely pleased the company had again been recognized as the leader in the region.
"Novotech is growing rapidly due to its reputation for specialist teams on the ground with local knowledge, partnerships and expertise.
"Staff numbers in Asia have grown by 20% since December. We now have 600 Novotech people delivering excellence in clinical research management and monitoring," he said.
Novotech has been delivering CRO services in the region for more than 23 years and now has offices in 11 countries to accommodate increased demand from USA biotechs for specialist clinical services.
Novotech works in partnership with the leading medical institutions across Asia to accelerate quality clinical research for its clients and has now signed 19 strategic partnerships with hospitals and research institutions in the region.
Novotech acquired Australasian specialist CRO Clinical Network Services (CNS) as part of a mutual mission to expand services to biopharma for early phase product development and clinical research in Australia, through to later Phase regional and global trials.
Novotech's Asia-Pacific clinical research offers:
- Large patient population
- Few competing trials
- Efficient regulatory system
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
- Low operational costs
- Well supported IT infrastructure
- High level of GCP compliance
- Efficient trial management and logistics infrastructure
"Our customers value our regional CRO capabilities and our local in country knowledge and leadership where we can work across and understand local cultures, customs, and regulations, and we have developed deep relationships with the key investigators in the region," said Dr Moller.
About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com/welcome
Headquartered in Sydney, Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO). Novotech has been instrumental in the success of hundreds of Phase I - IV clinical trials in the Asia Pacific region.
Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech's strong Asia Pacific presence includes running clinical trials in all key regional markets. Novotech also has worldwide reach through the company's network of strategic partners.
For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at www.novotech-cro.com/contact-us-0
Media Contact
David James
[email protected]
AU: +61 2 8218 2144
USA: +1 415 951 3228
Asia: +65 3159 3427
Source: Novotech
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Tapping into blockchain revolution early enough translates into a substantial business competitiveness advantage. Codete comprehensively develops custom, blockchain-based business solutions, founded on the most advanced cryptographic innovations, and striking a balance point between complexity of the technologies used in quickly-changing stack building, business impact, and cost-effectiveness. Codete researches and provides business consultancy in the field of single most thrilling innovative te...
May. 30, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) provides a comprehensive framework of theory and practice in the emerging field of AI. The program delivers the foundational knowledge needed to explore both key contextual areas and complex technical applications of AI systems. Curriculum incorporates elements of data science, robotics, and machine learning-enabling you to pursue a holistic and interdisciplinary course of study while preparing for a position in AI research, operations, ...
May. 30, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 30, 2019 07:30 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 30, 2019 05:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
May. 30, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 30, 2019 02:00 AM EDT