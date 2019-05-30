CEMEX schließt den Einsatz von CEMEX Go mit Kunden weltweit ab

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 09:04 PM EDT
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. („CEMEX“) (NYSE: CX) gab heute bekannt, dass CEMEX den Einsatz seiner CEMEX Go-Plattform erfolgreich abgeschlossen hat und damit die Grundlage für einen höheren Standard im Kundenservice in der globalen Baustoffindustrie schafft. CEMEX verpflichtet sich, proaktiv innovative Produkte und topaktuelle Lösungen zu entwickeln, um die Geschäftsanforderungen seiner Kunden zu erfüllen. Der anhaltende Erfolg von CEMEX Go ist ein Beweis für das kundenorientierte Engagement des Unternehmens und die konsequente Ausrichtung auf kontinuierliche Innovation und Verbesserung.
Fernando A. Gonzalez, Geschäftsführer von CEMEX, sagte: „Wir sind unglaublich stolz darauf, dass unsere Vision, ein überragendes Kundenerlebnis durch digitale Technologie zu bieten, bei unseren Kunden auf der ganzen Welt eingesetzt wurde. CEMEX Go hat sich als ein Wegbereiter und bewährtes und unverzichtbares Werkzeug für unsere Kunden erwiesen, das überall und jederzeit verfügbar ist, um ihnen zu helfen, ihr Geschäft effizienter zu führen.“
Gonzalez weiter: „Und wir werden hier nicht aufhören. Wir befinden uns erst in den Anfängen einer kontinuierlichen digitalen Transformation innerhalb von CEMEX, um unseren Kunden ein beispielloses Omnichannel-Erlebnis zu bieten und die Baustoffindustrie von Grund auf neu zu erfinden. Wir werden CEMEX Go weiter entwickeln, um den Service, den wir unseren Kunden bieten, kontinuierlich zu verbessern.“
Zu den wichtigsten Meilensteinen von CEMEX Go, die bis heute erreicht wurden, gehören:
- Jetzt in 21 Ländern erhältlich.
- 96 % der gesamten Stammkunden des Unternehmens nutzen CEMEX Go.
- 45 % des gesamten weltweiten Umsatzes von CEMEX werden über CEMEX Go abgewickelt.
- Über 500.000 Zahlungen, die über die Plattform auf annualisierter Basis abgewickelt werden.
- 1,5 Mio. Lieferungen mit CEMEX Go auf annualisierter Basis.
CEMEX Go ist eine transformative, hochmoderne digitale Lösung, die Order-to-Cash-Workflows automatisiert und es den Kunden von CEMEX ermöglicht, nahtlos und in Echtzeit Produkte zu kaufen, Lieferungen zu verfolgen und Bestellungen zu verwalten. Die Plattform schafft ein besseres Kundenerlebnis als alles, was in der Vergangenheit angeboten wurde, und ist die einzige Plattform ihrer Art in der globalen Baustoffindustrie. Darüber hinaus verändert CEMEX Go kontinuierlich die Rolle der Vertriebsmitarbeiter des Unternehmens, sodass sie mehr Zeit für eine bessere Kundenbetreuung aufwenden können.
Mit CEMEX Go können Kunden alle Aspekte ihrer Geschäftsbeziehung mit CEMEX steuern, sodass sie rund um die Uhr die volle Kontrolle über ihre Bestellungen haben. Darüber hinaus ist CEMEX Go eine absolut sichere und vertrauenswürdige digitale Lösung, die das Leben der Kunden einfacher macht, einen schnellen Zugriff auf detaillierte Informationen ermöglicht und detaillierte Analysen und Geschäftsinformationen liefert, die es ihnen ermöglichen, fundiertere Entscheidungen zu treffen und ihre Erfahrungen zu optimieren.
CEMEX Go ist ein CEMEX-F&E-, Innovations- und Geschäftsentwicklungsprojekt, das von seinem globalen F&E-Kooperationsnetzwerk unter der Leitung von CEMEX-Forschungszentren mit Sitz in der Schweiz entwickelt wurde.
CEMEX ist ein globales Baustoffunternehmen, das qualitativ hochwertige Produkte und zuverlässige Dienstleistungen anbietet. CEMEX hat eine ereignisreiche Geschichte in der Verbesserung des Wohlbefindens seiner Kunden durch innovative Baulösungen, Effizienzsteigerungen und Bemühungen zur Förderung einer nachhaltigen Zukunft. Weitere Informationen über CEMEX finden Sie unter: www.cemex.com
Folgen Sie uns auf: facebook.com/cemex, twitter.com/cemex, instagram.com/cemex/,youtube.com/cemex
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen und Informationen, die zwangsläufig auf Risiken, Ungewissheiten und Annahmen beruhen. Viele Faktoren könnten dazu führen, dass sich die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, Leistungen oder Errungenschaften von CEMEX oder der hierin beschriebenen Transaktion wesentlich von den in dieser Mitteilung ausdrücklich oder stillschweigend genannten unterscheiden, einschließlich der Nichterfüllung aller üblichen Abschlussbedingungen. Falls eines oder mehrere dieser Risiken eintrifft oder sich die dieser Mitteilung zugrunde liegenden Annahmen als falsch herausstellen sollten, können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse erheblich von den hier gemachten Aussagen abweichen. CEMEX übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung zur Aktualisierung oder Überarbeitung der in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen Informationen. CEMEX ist nicht für den Inhalt von Webseiten Dritter verantwortlich, auf die in dieser Pressemitteilung verwiesen wird oder die durch diese Pressemitteilung aufrufbar sind.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005937/de/
