Planview est reconnue comme un leader dans le Quadrant magique 2019 de Gartner, pour la gestion de projets et de portefeuilles

|May 30, 2019 09:42 PM EDT
Gartner a désigné Planview comme un leader dans son « Quadrant magique pour la gestion de projets et de portefeuilles » établi en mai 2019. C’est la deuxième année consécutive que la Société atteint cette première place en raison de sa capacité d’exécution et de l’exhaustivité de sa vision. Gartner a évalué l’offre de produits de Planview, liée à la gestion de projets et de portefeuilles (project portfolio management, PPM).
Les produits PPM de Planview comprennent Planview Enterprise One™ pour la gestion de portefeuilles et de ressources à l’échelle de l’entreprise, Planview PPM Pro™ pour la gestion de portefeuilles et de ressources de niveau intermédiaire, Planview LeanKit™ pour la prestation Efficiente et Agile (Lean and Agile), Planview Projectplace™ pour la gestion du travail collaboratif, et Planview Spigit™ pour la gestion de l’innovation d’entreprise.
Téléchargez une copie gratuite du Quadrant magique 2019, de Gartner pour la gestion de projets et de portefeuilles.
Selon Gartner, « Pour faire évoluer les activités numériques, les responsables de la PPM doivent adopter de nouvelles approches en matière de planification stratégique et de mise en œuvre, tout en menant mener à bien des initiatives et des programmes de transformation commerciale. Les responsables PPM doivent adopter des méthodes simplifiées d’utilisation de plusieurs types d’outils PPM afin de prendre en charge à la fois la prise de décision et l’exécution, sans introduire de redondance technologique. » 1
« À l’heure où le monde du travail est en pleine mutation, les organisations doivent repenser la manière dont elles font correspondre stratégie et prestation. La planification stratégique et la gestion de portefeuille n’ont jamais été aussi importantes, mais la connexion avec les équipes de prestation nécessite de prendre en compte leurs différentes manières de travailler, qu’il s’agisse de projets traditionnels ou d’un travail collaboratif de type Lean-Agile ou non structuré », a déclaré Patrick Tickle, responsable produit, chez Planview. « Les solutions de Planview permettent à nos clients de sélectionner les expériences idéales pour chaque équipe, tout en garantissant l’alignement stratégique de chaque approche liée à l’exécution de travaux. »
Les clients qui utilisent Planview Enterprise One et Planview PPM Pro peuvent tirer parti de la licence utilisateur Planview Team Member Flex, pour choisir l’expérience adaptée au fonctionnement de chaque équipe. Les organisations peuvent choisir la meilleure combinaison de Lean-Agile, de travail collaboratif, ou de capacités traditionnelles de membre d’équipe PPM, tout en ayant la possibilité de basculer périodiquement entre différentes expériences d’utilisateurs, à mesure que les méthodes de travail changent. À terme, le travail fourni est lié au plan intégré de stratégie et de portefeuille, et offre une visibilité aux parties prenantes, favorisant l’alignement organisationnel et permettant une transformation à l’échelle de l’entreprise.
Planview montrera comment ses solutions peuvent transformer la stratégie en prestation, dans un environnement de travail en pleine mutation, lors des Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summits, de 2019, qui se dérouleront à Londres les 5 et 6 juin, et à Washington, DC du 17 au 19 juin.
1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management, Daniel Stang, Mbula Schoen, Anthony Henderson, 21 mai 2019
Exonération de Gartner
Gartner ne soutient aucun des fournisseurs, produits ou services décrits dans les recherches qu’il publie, et ne conseille pas aux utilisateurs de technologie de choisir uniquement les fournisseurs ayant reçu les meilleurs scores ou autres désignations. Les recherches publiées par Gartner reflètent les opinions de l’organisation de recherche de Gartner et ne doivent pas être interprétées comme énonçant des faits. Gartner décline toute garantie explicite ou implicite relative à cette recherche, y compris toute garantie de qualité marchande ou d’adéquation à un objet particulier.
À propos de Planview
Planview aide toutes les organisations à atteindre leurs objectifs. Nous fournissons les solutions les plus complètes du secteur, conçues pour la planification stratégique, la gestion des portefeuilles et des ressources, la prestation Efficiente et Agile (Lean and Agile), ainsi que la gestion des portefeuilles de produits, des capacités, des technologies, de l’innovation et du travail en collaboration. Nos solutions s’appliquent à toutes les catégories de travail, de ressources et d’organisations, pour répondre aux besoins les plus variés d’équipes, de départements et d’entreprises divers et dispersés. Ayant son siège à Austin, au Texas, Planview compte plus de 700 employés au service de plus de 5 000 clients à travers le monde, grâce à une culture innovante de leadership technologique, à une expertise approfondie du marché, et à des communautés très investies. Pour en savoir plus, visitez www.planview.com.
Planview, Planview Enterprise, LeanKit, Projectplace et Spigit sont des marques déposées de Planview, Inc.
Toutes les autres marques citées dans le présent document sont la propriété de leurs entreprises respectives.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
