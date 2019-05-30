Optiv Security seconda in classifica nella categoria delle offerte correnti di servizi di risposta a incidenti relativi alla sicurezza informatica in uno studio condotto da una società di analisi indipendente

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 09:50 PM EDT
Optiv Security, un integratore globale per la sicurezza informatica che offre soluzioni complete in questo settore, è risultata seconda in classifica nella categoria delle offerte correnti di servizi di risposta a incidenti relativi alla sicurezza informatica in uno studio condotto da Forrester Research – The Forrester WaveTM: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2019 – che assegna a Optiv la valutazione più alta possibile riguardo ai criteri di preparazione agli incidenti, reporting post-incidenti e assistenza, e numero medio di ore per risposta.
Lo studio afferma che “l’attuale gamma di servizi offerta da Optiv … è eccellente” e osserva che “la società utilizza un modello di impegno ben definito, i suoi servizi successivi a incidenti includono piani di risoluzione per aiutare i clienti a evitare casi ripetuti, e le referenze dei clienti sono state positive sotto tutti gli aspetti”. Aggiungendo che “Optiv rappresenterebbe un’ottima scelta, dalla preparazione agli incidenti sino alla risoluzione”.
“Oggigiorno i responsabili delle decisioni nelle aziende devono dare impulso allo sviluppo delle tecnologie e dei prodotti nonché alla crescita dell’attività, e al tempo stesso devono gestire programmi software resilienti che siano pronti a reagire a eventi avversi, rispondere e ripristinarsi”, spiega Bill Young, vicepresidente e direttore generale advisory threat management presso Optiv. “Ottenere la resilienza nel campo informatico richiede una strategia basata sulle migliori prassi in termini di sicurezza – pianificazione di una gestione proattiva degli incidenti, test di penetrazione programmatici, funzionalità efficaci di rilevazione e risposta, e intelligence contro le minacce personalizzata. Facendo fronte alle esigenze dell’impresa in relazione alla sicurezza informatica, le aziende possono creare programmi resilienti più efficaci costruiti a partire da test sulla sicurezza di attacco basati su dati fattuali.”
Così continuando: “Optiv si trova in una posizione unica nel settore per offrire ai clienti sia intuizioni e informazioni preziose uniche che una vasta, articolata gamma di servizi, presentandosi come un punto di riferimento che va oltre il completo ciclo di vita della sicurezza informatica ‘pianificazione, costruzione, esecuzione’. La nostra attenzione è focalizzata sul consentire ai clienti di non limitarsi a “estinguere gli incendi” ma piuttosto di prevenire le minacce informatiche per poter continuare a operare con successo. Lo facciamo aiutando le aziende a creare, preparare e attuare strategie di risposta agli incidenti che vengano perfezionate e messe in pratica al passo con i cambiamenti aziendali, assicurando risorse di grandi capacità e lunga esperienza che amplino il personale interno e forniscano servizi di supporto, come l’individuazione delle minacce e funzionalità forensi che contribuiscano a ridurre i livelli di violazione e le perdite di dati. Riteniamo che essere risultati secondi in classifica nella categoria delle offerte correnti, come attestato da Forrester, convalidi il nostro approccio unico e impatto positivo sulle operazioni dei clienti.”
I servizi di gestione degli incidenti aziendali offerti da Optiv aiutano le aziende a ridurre la probabilità di attacchi o incidenti, proteggere i loro ambienti contro le minacce, e ripristinare il software dopo gli incidenti, al contempo riducendo al minimo le interruzioni dell’attività. La suite completa di servizi di gestione delle informazioni aziendali (EIM) offerta da Optiv può essere acquistata in strutture allineate al modello di business dei clienti, mettendo così in grado le aziende di:
- prepararsi – identificando lacune nella strategia di gestione degli incidenti, cercando e individuando minacce ignote nella loro infrastruttura, documentando il personale chiave e le fasi di escalation, validando e verificando le attività di risposta agli incidenti e identificando i passi successivi da compiere per aumentare la resilienza;
- rispondere durante e dopo gli incidenti – scoprendo le azioni dei pirati informatici, dettagliando l’ambito di un compromesso, identificando le azioni necessarie per rimuovere le minacce attive individuate nei loro ambienti, limitando la perdita di dati e migliorando i controlli di sicurezza;
- mantenersi pronte – assicurandosi di essere in uno stato continuo di allerta in caso di incidenti o attacchi imprevisti appoggiandosi agli esperti di Optiv, disponibili 24x7x365. I professionisti della sicurezza e del malware di cui Optiv si avvale esaminano i sistemi dei clienti alla ricerca di indicatori di compromesso, conducono analisi basate su un vasto database proprietario di malware, signature e tecniche di attacco, e offrono consulenza continua basata sulle loro grandi competenze.
Visitare il sito web di Optiv per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di gestione degli incidenti offerti da Optiv.
Segui Optiv
Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc
Blog: www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog
Informazioni su Optiv Security
Optiv è un integratore globale che sviluppa soluzioni per la sicurezza informatica – un partner affidabile, un punto unico di riferimento con un focus particolare sulla sicurezza informatica. Le nostre funzionalità complete in questo settore vanno dalla trasformazione e gestione del rischio alla gestione delle minacce, operazioni informatiche, gestione dei dati e delle identità, nonché integrazione e innovazione; aiutiamo le aziende a realizzare programmi informatici più affidabili, semplici ed efficienti sotto l’aspetto dei costi, che rispondono ai loro requisiti e le aiutano a conseguire gli obiettivi prefissati. In Optiv, stiamo ammodernando le tecniche di sicurezza informatica per consentire ai clienti di innovare i loro modelli di consumo, integrare le infrastrutture e la tecnologia per massimizzare il valore aggiunto, ottenere risultati misurabili, realizzare soluzioni complete e l’allineamento del business. Per maggiori informazioni su Optiv visitateci a www.optiv.com.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005943/it/
Here are the Top 20 Twitter Influencers of the month as determined by the Kcore algorithm, in a range of current topics of interest from #IoT to #DeepLearning. To run a real-time search of a given term in our website and see the current top influencers, click on the topic name. Among the top 20 IoT influencers, ThingsEXPO ranked #14 and CloudEXPO ranked #17.
Jun. 3, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,701
The best way to leverage your Cloud Expo presence as a sponsor and exhibitor is to plan your news announcements around our events. The press covering Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo will have access to these releases and will amplify your news announcements. More than two dozen Cloud companies either set deals at our shows or have announced their mergers and acquisitions at Cloud Expo. Product announcements during our show provide your company with the most reach through our targeted audiences.
Jun. 3, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 3,684
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 3, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 3, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
Jun. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, will provide an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life ...
Jun. 3, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 10,086
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Jun. 3, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
Jun. 3, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Jun. 3, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
Jun. 3, 2019 12:45 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Jun. 2, 2019 11:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 2, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Jun. 2, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 2, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Jun. 2, 2019 08:00 AM EDT