Optiv Security erhält in unabhängigem Analystenbericht die zweithöchste Bewertung für sein aktuelles Angebot an Dienstleistungen zur Cybersicherheits-Vorfallsreaktion

May 30, 2019 09:58 PM EDT
Optiv Security, ein globaler Integrator für Cybersicherheit, der umfassende Cybersicherheitslösungen bereitstellt, ist von Forrester Research in der Kategorie aktuelles Angebot mit der zweithöchsten Punktzahl für seine Dienstleistungen zur Cybersicherheits-Vorfallsreaktion bewertet worden. The Forrester WaveTM: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, 1. Quartal 2019, weist Optiv als Anbieter mit der höchstmöglichen Punktzahl für die Kriterien Vorbereitung auf Vorfälle, Meldung und Support nach Vorfällen sowie durchschnittliche Stundenzahl je Vorfallsreaktion aus.
Dem Bericht zufolge verfügt „Optiv… über ein exzellentes aktuelles Angebot“ sowie „ein gut erklärtes Vorfallsreaktionsmodell, seine Postmortem-Dienstleistungen beinhalten Roadmaps mit Maßnahmen zur Vermeidung erneuter Vorfälle, und die Kundenreferenzen waren durchweg positiv.“ Der Bericht resümiert außerdem: „Optiv ist eine gute Wahl von der Vorbereitung auf Vorfälle bis hin zur Beseitigung der Ursachen.“
„Heutige Entscheidungsträger stehen vor Herausforderungen wie neue Technologien, Produktinnovation und Geschäftswachstum und müssen gleichzeitig Programme mit hoher Widerstandsfähigkeit gegen Cyberangriffe entwickeln, die einsatzbereit sind, um auf Vorfälle zu reagieren und die Sicherheit wiederherzustellen“, so Bill Young, Vice President und General Manager, Advisory Threat Management, Optiv. „Voraussetzung für eine robuste Cybersicherheit ist eine Strategie, die bewährte Sicherheitsmethoden wie proaktive Planung des Incident-Managements, programmatische Penetrationstests, effektive Erkennungs- und Reaktionsmöglichkeiten sowie maßgeschneiderte Bedrohungsinformationen in Echtzeit nutzt. Durch die Berücksichtigung der Cybersicherheitsanforderungen von Unternehmen aus Sicht des Angreifers können Unternehmen erfolgreichere Cybersicherheitsprogramme erstellen, die auf praxisnahen, offensiven Sicherheitstests basieren.“
Young fügt an: „Optiv ist branchenweit in einer einzigartigen Position, um seinen Kunden unübertroffene Einblicke, umfassende Dienstleistungen sowie eine Werkbank bereitzustellen, um Lösungen für den gesamten Cybersicherheits-Lebenszyklus zu entwickeln. Unser Ziel ist es, unsere Kunden auf dem Weg vom Feuerwehreinsatz hin zur gezielten Prävention von Cyberangriffen und zum nachhaltigen Schutz ihrer Geschäftsprozesse zu unterstützen. Zu diesem Zweck helfen wir Unternehmen bei der Erstellung, Vorbereitung und Umsetzung von Strategien zur Vorfallsreaktion, die im Laufe der Zeit weiterentwickelt und verfeinert werden. Darüber hinaus stellen wir fachlich kompetente und erfahrene Experten bereit, um interne Teams zu verstärken, und bieten unterstützende Dienste wie Bedrohungserkennung und forensische Fähigkeiten an, um den Umfang der Sicherheitsverletzung und Datenverlust zu begrenzen. Wir sind davon überzeugt, dass die zweithöchste Bewertung unseres aktuellen Angebots durch Forrester unseren einzigartigen Ansatz und die positiven Auswirkungen auf die Geschäftstätigkeit unserer Kunden widerspiegelt.“
Die Enterprise Incident Management Services von Optiv helfen Unternehmen, die Wahrscheinlichkeit von Angriffen oder Vorfällen zu minimieren, ihre Umgebungen vor Bedrohungen zu schützen, ihre Sicherheit nach Vorfällen wiederherzustellen und Störungen auf ein Minimum zu reduzieren. Die gesamte Bandbreite an EIM-Services von Optiv ist in Konfigurationen verfügbar, die auf das Geschäftsmodell des Kunden abgestimmt sind. Auf diese Weise können Unternehmen:
- Vorbereitungen treffen – Lücken in der Vorfallsmanagement-Strategie identifizieren, unbekannte Bedrohungen in der Infrastruktur suchen und ermitteln, wichtige Personal- und Eskalationsschritte dokumentieren, Reaktionsmaßnahmen bei Vorfällen validieren und testen sowie die nächsten Schritte bestimmen, um die Widerstandsfähigkeit zu erhöhen.
- Während und nach dem Vorfall reagieren – Aktionen von Angreifern aufdecken, Umfang einer Sicherheitsverletzung detaillieren, Schritte zum Entfernen aktiver Bedrohungen in ihrer Umgebung bestimmen, Datenverluste begrenzen und Sicherheitskontrollen optimieren.
- Cybersicherheit langfristig erhalten – mithilfe der Experten von Optiv, die rund um die Uhr zur Verfügung stehen, eine ständige Reaktionsfähigkeit auf unerwartete Angriffe oder Vorfälle gewährleisten. Die Sicherheits- und Malware-Experten von Optiv untersuchen die Systeme des Kunden auf Anzeichen für Sicherheitsverletzungen, führen Analysen anhand einer umfangreichen proprietären Datenbank mit Schadcodes, Signaturen und Cyberangriffen durch und stehen dem Kunden mit ihrem Know-how kontinuierlich zur Seite.
Nähere Informationen über die Incident Management Services erhalten Sie auf der Website von Optiv.
Über Optiv Security
Optiv ist ein globaler Integrator von Cybersicherheits-Lösungen – ein vertrauenswürdiger Partner mit einem einzigartigen Schwerpunkt auf Cybersicherheit und breit gefächertem Lösungsportfolio. Unsere Cybersicherheitslösungen umfassen Risikomanagement und -transformation, Cyber-Digital-Transformation, Bedrohungsmanagement, Cyberoperationen, Identitäts- und Datenmanagement sowie Integration und Innovation. Sie helfen Unternehmen, stärkere, einfachere und kosteneffizientere Cybersicherheitsprogramme zu implementieren, die Geschäftsanforderungen und -ergebnisse unterstützen. Optiv modernisiert Cybersicherheit, damit Kunden ihre Verbrauchsmodelle erneuern, Infrastruktur und Technologie für eine maximale Wertschöpfung integrieren, messbare Ergebnisse erzielen, umfassende Lösungen implementieren und ihre Geschäftsprozesse entsprechend ausrichten können. Nähere Informationen über Optiv erhalten Sie unter www.optiv.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
