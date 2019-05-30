Planview wurde in Gartner-Magic-Quadrant 2019 für Projekt- und Portfoliomanagement als führend anerkannt

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 30, 2019 10:04 PM EDT
Gartner hat Planview im „Gartner-Magic-Quadrant für Projekt- und Portfoliomanagement“ vom Mai 2019 zum führenden Unternehmen ernannt, das im zweiten Jahr in Folge für seine Umsetzungsfähigkeit am besten und für die Vollständigkeit der Vision am höchsten positioniert ist. Gartner bewertete das Produktangebot von Planview rund ums Projektportfolio-Management (PPM).
Zu den PPM-bezogenen Produkten von Planview gehören Planview Enterprise One™ für das unternehmensweite Portfolio- und Ressourcenmanagement, Planview PPM Pro™ für das Portfolio- und Ressourcenmanagement für den Mittelstand, Planview LeanKit™ für Lean and Agile Delivery, Planview Projectplace™ für das kollaborative Arbeitsmanagement und Planview Spigit™ für das Innovationsmanagement in Unternehmen.
Laden Sie ein kostenloses Exemplar des Gartner-Magic-Quadrant für den Projekt- und Portfoliomanagementbericht 2019 herunter.
Gartner: „Die Skalierung des digitalen Geschäfts erfordert von den PPM-Führungskräften neue Ansätze für die strategische Planung und Umsetzung und fördert erfolgreiche Initiativen und Programme zur Geschäftsumwandlung. PPM-Führungskräfte müssen vereinfachte Wege beschreiten, um verschiedene Arten von PPM-Tools zu verwenden, um sowohl die Entscheidungsfindung als auch die Ausführung zu unterstützen, ohne Technologie-Redundanz einzuführen“. 1
„In der sich wandelnden Arbeitswelt von heute müssen Unternehmen überdenken, wie sie Strategie und Lieferung verbinden. Strategische Planung und Portfoliomanagement waren noch nie so wichtig, aber die Verbindung mit Liefer-Teams erfordert die Einbeziehung der unterschiedlichen Team-Arbeitsweisen von traditionellen Projekten bis hin zu Lean-Agile und unstrukturierter Zusammenarbeit“, so Patrick Tickle, Produktleiter von Planview. „Die Lösungen von Planview ermöglichen es unseren Kunden, die idealen Erfahrungen für jedes Team auszuwählen und gleichzeitig die strategische Ausrichtung über alle Ansätze der Arbeitsausführung hinweg sicherzustellen.“
Kunden von Planview Enterprise One und Planview PPM Pro können die Benutzerlizenzierung von Planview Team Member Flex nutzen, um die richtige Erfahrung für die Arbeitsweise jedes Teams zu ermitteln. Unternehmen können die beste Kombination aus Lean-Agile-, kollaborativen oder traditionellen PPM-Teammitgliedern wählen, mit der Möglichkeit, regelmäßig zwischen den Benutzererfahrungen zu wechseln, wenn sich die Arbeitsabläufe ändern. Letztendlich ist die geleistete Arbeit auf den integrierten Strategie- und Portfolioplan zurückzuführen, der Stakeholder-Sichtbarkeit bietet, die organisatorische Ausrichtung fördert und eine unternehmensweite Transformation ermöglicht.
Planview wird auf den Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summits 2019 in London, England, vom 5. bis 6. Juni und in Washington, D.C., vom 17. bis 19. Juni zeigen, wie seine Lösungen die Strategie in die Praxis umsetzen.
1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant für Projekt- und Portfoliomanagement, Daniel Stang, Mbula Schoen, Anthony Henderson, 21. Mai 2019
Haftungsausschluss von Gartner
Gartner spricht keine Empfehlungen für die Händler, Produkte oder Dienstleistungen aus, die in den publizierten Forschungsarbeiten des Unternehmens dargestellt werden, und rät Technologienutzern daher nicht, nur jene Anbieter zu wählen, welche die besten Bewertungen erhalten haben. Die Forschungsarbeiten von Gartner stellen die Meinung der Forschungsabteilung von Gartner dar und dürfen nicht als Tatsachenbericht verstanden werden. Gartner distanziert sich von jeglicher ausdrücklich oder implizit verstandenen Gewährleistung hinsichtlich dieser Recherchen, einschließlich jeglicher Gewährleistung in Bezug auf Marktgängigkeit oder Eignung für einen bestimmten Zweck.
Über Planview
Planview macht es für alle Unternehmen einfacher, ihre Geschäftsziele zu erreichen. Wir bieten die branchenweit umfassendsten Lösungen für Strategieplanung, Portfolio- und Ressourcenmanagement, Lean und Agile Delivery, Produktportfolio-Management, Capability- und Technologiemanagement, Innovationsmanagement und Collaborative Work Management. Unsere Lösungen umfassen jede Art von Arbeit, Ressourcen und Unternehmen, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen verschiedener und verteilter Teams, Abteilungen und Unternehmen zu erfüllen. Mit Hauptsitz in Austin, Texas, beliefert Planview mit mehr als 700 Mitarbeitern über 5.000 Kunden weltweit durch eine Kultur der innovativen Technologieführerschaft, fundierter Marktkenntnis und engagierter Communities. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.planview.com.
Planview, Planview Enterprise, LeanKit, Projectplace und Spigit sind eingetragene Marken von Planview, Inc.
Alle anderen hier aufgeführten Marken sind Eigentum der jeweiligen Unternehmen.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005953/de/
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 30, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 30, 2019 10:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Tapping into blockchain revolution early enough translates into a substantial business competitiveness advantage. Codete comprehensively develops custom, blockchain-based business solutions, founded on the most advanced cryptographic innovations, and striking a balance point between complexity of the technologies used in quickly-changing stack building, business impact, and cost-effectiveness. Codete researches and provides business consultancy in the field of single most thrilling innovative te...
May. 30, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) provides a comprehensive framework of theory and practice in the emerging field of AI. The program delivers the foundational knowledge needed to explore both key contextual areas and complex technical applications of AI systems. Curriculum incorporates elements of data science, robotics, and machine learning-enabling you to pursue a holistic and interdisciplinary course of study while preparing for a position in AI research, operations, ...
May. 30, 2019 07:30 PM EDT
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 30, 2019 07:30 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 30, 2019 05:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 30, 2019 07:00 AM EDT