Moody’s Analytics distinguée à l’occasion des prix FinTech Breakthrough

|May 31, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Moody’s Analytics, un fournisseur de premier plan de renseignements financiers, a remporté un prix FinTech Breakthrough 2019 dans la catégorie Meilleur produit de gestion de patrimoine.
Notre solution de planification financière primée permet de prendre de meilleures décisions en matière de gestion de patrimoine. Elle permet aux investisseurs particuliers et à leurs conseillers financiers de comprendre le risque et de sélectionner des options d’investissement, dans le contexte des besoins financiers et du profil de risque de l’investisseur.
« Nous sommes ravis d’être reconnus dans le cadre des prix FinTech Breakthrough », a déclaré Phil Mowbray, directeur principal chez Moody’s Analytics. « Évaluer l'adéquation d’options d’investissement est essentiel. Avec notre solution, nos clients peuvent comparer des options de planification financière et prendre des décisions d’investissement plus éclairées. »
Moody’s Analytics propose une suite modulaire de solutions de planification financière soutenant les fournisseurs et conseillers de produits d’investissement, de la conception de produits aux conseils aux clients en passant par les décisions d’investissement, la gouvernance permanente en matière d'investissement et les analyses d'adéquation. Cela contribue à garantir la conformité réglementaire et aboutit à une expérience client supérieure. Notre plateforme technologique moderne permet aux entreprises d’accéder facilement à nos capacités, soit via une intégration à la technologie en interne soit en accédant à nos analyses via notre offre SaaS (logiciel sous forme de service).
Les prix FinTech Breakthrough distinguent des innovateurs du monde entier dans le domaine des fintech appliquées à la banque, la finance personnelle, les regtech et bien d’autres domaines. Le programme de prix 2019 a attiré plus de 3 500 nominations.
À propos de Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics fournit des renseignements financiers et des outils d’analyse pour aider les responsables d’entreprises à prendre de meilleures décisions, plus rapidement. Notre vaste expertise en matière de gestion du risque, nos importantes ressources d'information et notre application novatrice de la technologie aident nos clients à évoluer avec confiance sur un marché en pleine évolution. Nous sommes connus pour nos solutions primées à la pointe du secteur, qui englobent des services d’études, de données, logiciels et professionnels, assemblés pour offrir une expérience client fluide. Nous créons la confiance dans des milliers d’organisations à travers le monde grâce à notre engagement envers l’excellence, notre approche ouverte d'esprit et l’attention que nous portons à la satisfaction des besoins de nos clients. Pour de plus amples informations au sujet de Moody’s Analytics, visitez www.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics, Inc. est une filiale de Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 4,4 milliards de dollars en 2018, emploie environ 13 100 personnes dans le monde et est présente dans 42 pays.
