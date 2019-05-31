Global Smart Vehicle Market Analysis 2019-2024: Autonomous, Connected, and Smart City Infrastructure Integrated - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 31, 2019 06:27 AM EDT
The "Smart Vehicle Market: Autonomous, Connected and Smart City Infrastructure Integrated 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Select Research Highlights
- The global autonomous vehicle market will reach $172.3B USD by 2024
- The global Automotive System on Chip (SoC) market will reach $1.6B by 2024
- AI, IoT and 5G (AIoT5G) will be the most influential technologies for smart cities
- Smart transportation will be the top smart cities market application area through 2023
- Significant transportation solution areas include Freight, Traffic, Parking and Passenger Management
This research assesses the autonomous vehicle market including leading vendors, strategies, product and service offerings. It evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies. It also evaluates the impact of major technologies on autonomous vehicle markets such as 5G, AI, Mobile Edge Computing, IoT, data analytics, and smart building integration. It also provides global and regional forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market including hardware, software, and services along with emerging technologies from 2019 to 2024. It covers major consumer and commercial categories including personal vehicles, shared vehicles (ride sharing and shared vehicles/partial ownership. It also evaluates autonomous control in ICE vehicles, EV, and ICE/EV hybrids.
This research also evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. It provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. It analyzes the market for V2X across platforms (hardware, software, services), major automobile control units, and solution type. It assesses the deployment of V2X across communications and computing infrastructure including LTE, 5G, and Mobile Edge Computing. It also evaluates technology and solution convergence including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Cloud Computing in V2X. It includes detailed forecasts for V2V, V2I, V2P, V2H, and V2D market from 2019 to 2024.
This research also evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vendor-centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations. The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2019 to 2024. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics. All direct purchases of the author's reports include time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.
Key Topics Covered
Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level, Vehicle Powertrain, Components and Supporting Technologies: Globally & Regionally
1. Introduction
2. Autonomous Vehicle Technology & Market Analysis
3. Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Company Analysis
4. Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis & Forecasts
5. Conclusions & Recommendations
Connected Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications, Content, Applications and Services
1. Introduction
2. Impact on Industry Verticals
3. V2X Market
4. V2V & V2X Market Drivers
5. Connected Vehicle Ecosystem
6. V2X Market Analysis
7. Conclusions & Recommendations
8. Appendix: Broadband Wireless Technologies Supporting V2X
Smart Cities Market: Technologies, Solutions and Outlook for Applications & Services
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Technology & Market Analysis
4. Value Chain & Application Analysis
5. Company Analysis
6. Smart Cities Market Forecast 2019-2024
7. Conclusions & Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Group
- Accenture
- Aeris Communications
- AGT International
- AImotive
- Alibaba (SAIC Motors)
- Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)
- Alstom SA
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- APTIV
- Arbe Robotics
- AT&T
- Audi AG
- Aurora
- Autoliv Inc.
- Autotalks Ltd.
- Baidu Inc. (NIO)
- Blackberry QNX
- BMW AG
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cognata
- Cohda Wireless
- Commsignia
- Continental AG
- Cubic Corporation
- CyanConnode
- DAF Trucks
- Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)
- Dassault Systemes
- Deep Vision
- Deepmap
- Deepscale
- Delta Controls
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- DENSO Corporation
- Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Ericsson
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
- Ford Motor Company
- General Electric Company
- General Motors (GM)
- GM Cruise LLC
- GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd.
- Groupe PSA
- Groupe Renault
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Hitachi
-
and many more...
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grlhvl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005232/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
May. 31, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Scott Davis, CTO of Embotics, discussed how automation can provide the dynamic management required to cost-effectively deliver microservices and container solutions at scale. He also discussed how flexible automation is the key to effectively bridging and seamlessly coordinating both IT and developer needs for component orchestration across disparate clouds – an increasingly important requirement at today’s multi-cloud enterprise.
May. 31, 2019 06:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
May. 31, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
May. 31, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
May. 31, 2019 02:15 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
May. 31, 2019 02:15 AM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
May. 31, 2019 01:45 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
May. 31, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
May. 30, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
May. 30, 2019 10:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
May. 30, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Tapping into blockchain revolution early enough translates into a substantial business competitiveness advantage. Codete comprehensively develops custom, blockchain-based business solutions, founded on the most advanced cryptographic innovations, and striking a balance point between complexity of the technologies used in quickly-changing stack building, business impact, and cost-effectiveness. Codete researches and provides business consultancy in the field of single most thrilling innovative te...
May. 30, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 30, 2019 07:30 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
The Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) provides a comprehensive framework of theory and practice in the emerging field of AI. The program delivers the foundational knowledge needed to explore both key contextual areas and complex technical applications of AI systems. Curriculum incorporates elements of data science, robotics, and machine learning-enabling you to pursue a holistic and interdisciplinary course of study while preparing for a position in AI research, operations, ...
May. 30, 2019 07:30 PM EDT