Code42 to Speak and Sponsor at Infosecurity Europe in the UK

|May 31, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Code42, the leader in next-generation data loss protection, announced that the company will sponsor and speak during a panel discussion at Infosecurity Europe. The conference, Europe’s top information security event, takes place at the Olympia London exhibition complex on June 4-6.
The company will be exhibiting in stand R90, where it will showcase its Code42® Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution. A new alternative to traditional data loss prevention (DLP), Code42’s solution offers businesses visibility to every version of every file at any point in time, enabling security teams to more quickly and easily protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft. During expo hours, booth visitors can see a demo of Code42’s award-winning solution:
- June 4: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. BST
- June 5: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. BST
- June 6: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. BST
Code42’s VP of EMEA Richard Agnew will participate in a livestream panel discussion on June 5 at 8 a.m. BST. During the session entitled, “Protecting Against Phishing, Ransomware & Social Engineering,” the panelists will talk about:
- The biggest cyber threats businesses face in 2019
- Strategies for protecting data against cyberattack
- Solutions for speeding breach detection and response times
- A new approach to improving data visibility
- Recommendations for improving enterprise security
Infosecurity Europe, now in its 24th year, attracts over 19,500 unique information security professionals from every segment of the industry. The free-to-attend conference, seminar and workshop program will include more than 400 exhibitors showcasing their products and services, industry analysts, worldwide press and policy experts, and over 200 industry speakers. The event can be followed on Twitter at @Infosecurity and #infosec19.
The Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution was recently honored with a number of industry awards. The solution, which gives organizations a new, innovative way to protect their data, has been recognized with a Stevie Award, two Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 InfoSec Awards, a 2019 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Award and 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company’s website.
Visit Code42’s cybersecurity experts in person at upcoming events. For more data security insights from Code42, read the company’s blog or watch its on-demand webinars.
About Code42
Code42 is the leader in next-generation data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response — all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data — wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.
More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.
© 2019 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and the Code42 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005125/en/
