Health Tech Innovators AbleTo and Laudio select March Communications as PR Agency of Record

|May 31, 2019 08:56 AM EDT
March Communications, an award-winning technology public relations agency with expertise in consumer tech, today announced it has been named PR Agency of Record by two disruptive health tech companies: AbleTo, a leading innovator of virtual behavioral healthcare services and technology, and Laudio, a health tech software platform enabling hospital human resources leaders and frontline nurses to engage and support employees.
The agency’s Consumer Innovation Group (CIG) continues to experience sustained growth and success in the consumer health and well-tech space. CIG’s expertise in and deep understanding of the unique storytelling and integrated communications needs of clients in this sector is demonstrated by its string of wins in the last year. AbleTo and Laudio join other hypergrowth brands in digital personal fitness, fertility technology, health software and caregiver services.
“AbleTo and Laudio have incredibly unique and powerful models,” said March Executive Vice President Jodi Petrie, who leads CIG. “AbleTo works to identify behavioral healthcare needs and then to provide skilled practitioners to address those needs. They’re leveraging technology to break down barriers and make quality mental healthcare accessible to anyone. It’s what our world needs now, and we’re delighted to partner with them in their efforts,” Petrie said.
“Healthcare is massive, complex and messy,” said Reena Pande, Chief Medical Officer at AbleTo. “We are at the intersection of technology and humanity as we work to improve access to and set a standard of high-quality behavioral healthcare. Collaborating with others and sharing our story more broadly are essential in moving the industry forward. We’re excited to work with March to roll up our sleeves, do the hard work and get it done.”
For its part, Laudio is tackling a critically important issue in healthcare: frontline nurse support, satisfaction and burnout. The company’s technology platform delivers important insights that enable nurse managers and other hands-on leaders to track and act on employee performance – fostering communication, engagement, support, career development and advancement.
“Having founded several health tech startups, we’re deeply experienced in healthcare and hospital systems,” said CJ Floros, COO at Laudio. “We’re confident that our newest innovation will reimagine care force management, especially for those on the frontlines. Yet we know that doesn’t happen if we don’t first work with a partner like March Communications to make sure we’re telling an inspiring, relatable and authentic brand story.”
About AbleTo
AbleTo, Inc. is a market leader in providing technology-enabled behavioral health care. AbleTo has been treating patients for over six years, and improves patient outcomes and lowers costs by providing treatment that integrates behavioral and medical health care. AbleTo’s structured therapy programs strengthen medical recovery and self-care among members with chronic or complex clinical needs. AbleTo analytics, coupled with our multi-channel engagement platform, identify and engage members with unmet, often undiagnosed, behavioral health needs. A proprietary platform connects individuals and their care teams with AbleTo licensed providers who deliver weekly sessions by phone or video supported by an integrated digital experience. AbleTo programs are clinically proven to improve both behavioral health and medical outcomes while lowering overall spending for higher-cost, higher-risk members. Follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Laudio
Laudio transforms managers into exceptional leaders. Developed to reduce employee burnout, Laudio helps frontline managers make more frequent, timely, and relevant interactions with each staff member. The Laudio platform also digitizes workflows to save the manager time and to drive best practices across teams, which results in stronger staff engagement, satisfaction, and retention. Laudio drives superior culture while allowing health systems to generate >15:1 ROI by retaining staff and avoiding replacement costs, contract labor, and overtime expense. For more information, please visit www.laudio.com.
About March Communications
March Communications is an integrated PR agency that partners with innovative tech companies to bring their stories to life. Our insights-first approach fuels smart PR programs that motivate key audiences, spark conversations and drive business value. With offices in Boston and Chicago and clients worldwide, March is one of the fastest-growing PR agencies in Boston. More information about our award-winning PR, content creation and digital service offerings can be found here: https://www.marchcomms.com/.
