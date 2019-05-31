Business Wire und Q4 kündigen exklusive strategische Partnerschaft an

|By Business Wire
|
May 31, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Business Wire, weltweit führend bei der Verbreitung von Pressemitteilungen, und Q4 Inc., führender Anbieter von cloudbasierten Lösungen für Investor Relations, kündigten heute eine exklusive globale Partnerschaft an, bei der die branchenführenden Nachrichten- und Verbreitungsdienste von Business Wire mit der erstklassigen modernen Technologie von Q4 verbunden werden.
Business Wire und Q4, die gemeinsam die größten Unternehmen der Welt bedienen, werden den Kunden im Rahmen der Vereinbarung Zugang zu einem umfassenden Lösungspaket für Verbreitung, Webhosting und Design, Webcasting, Einsichtnahme, Analytik und Investorenbindung bieten.
„Als vertrauenswürdiger Partner der weltweit größten globalen Marken können wir aus unserem einmaligen Blickwinkel die fortschrittlichsten Lösungen für unsere Kunden finden und bereitstellen“, sagte Geff Scott, CEO von Business Wire. „Wir haben mit Q4 einen Partner gefunden, der nicht nur erstklassige Technologien anbietet, sondern sich ebenso wie wir der Aufgabe verschrieben hat, gemeinsamen Kunden den Zugang zu den leistungsfähigsten, effizientesten und effektivsten Lösungen zu ermöglichen, um den Herausforderungen des komplexen Geschäftsumfelds von heute zu begegnen.“
„Unser Kernfokus liegt darauf, unseren Kunden bei der Erreichung ihrer strategischen Ziele im Bereich Investor Relations zu helfen und zu diesem Zweck bauen wir unsere Produktpalette und Partnerschaften weiter aus“, so Darrell Heaps, CEO, Q4 Inc. „Wir fühlen uns geehrt über die Partnerschaft mit Business Wire, einer angesehenen und innovativen Marke, der die weltweit wichtigsten Nachrichten in die Hände gelegt werden. Q4 wird die Dienstleistungen von Business Wire gerne anbieten und gemeinsam freuen wir uns darauf, unseren Kunden einen erheblichen Mehrwert zu liefern.“
Die Unternehmen werden zudem künftig Lösungen erarbeiten, mit denen weltweit tätige Unternehmen dabei unterstützt werden, den Wert zu steigern, die Volatilität zu reduzieren, den Dialog mit Stakeholdern zu vertiefen und die komplexen Arbeitsabläufe bei der Erstellung, Verbreitung, dem Hosting und der Aktualisierung entscheidender Inhalte für Investoren, Meinungsbildner und Kunden zu optimieren.
Über Business Wire
Business Wire, ein Unternehmen von Berkshire Hathaway, ist weltweit führender Anbieter für die Verbreitung von Pressemitteilungen und Pflichtmitteilungen. Fachkräfte aus den Bereichen Anlegerbeziehungen, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit, Öffentliche Ordnung und Marketing verlassen sich auf Business Wire, um marktbewegende Nachrichten und Multimedia-Inhalte sicher und wahrheitsgetreu zu verbreiten. Business Wire wurde 1961 gegründet und ist eine bewährte Quelle für Nachrichtenorganisationen, Journalisten, Investmentexperten und Aufsichtsbehörden. Über sein mehrfach patentiertes NX-Netzwerk speist das Unternehmen Nachrichten direkt in redaktionelle Systeme und führende Online-Nachrichtenquellen ein. Business Wire unterhält weltweit 18 Newsrooms, die sich um die Bedürfnisse von Kommunikationsfachkräften und Nachrichtenmedien kümmern.
Über Q4 Inc.
Q4 ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von cloudbasierten Lösungen für Investor Relations, der sich der Aufgabe verschrieben hat, gemeinsam mit den Kunden ihre strategischen IR-Ziele zu erreichen. Durch ein erstklassiges Kundenerlebnis und ein innovatives IR-Technologieangebot ist Q4 ein zuverlässiger Partner von mehr als 1.200 der weltweit größten Marken. Mithilfe des umfassenden Portfolios von Q4 an IR-Kommunikations- und Intelligenzlösungen mit einem branchenführenden Kundenerlebnismodell können die Kunden wirkungsvolle und strategische IR-Programme entwickeln. Q4 hat Niederlassungen in New York, Toronto, Kopenhagen und London. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: www.q4inc.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
