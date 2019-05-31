Introducing Flikflix® + Atom Tickets for Apple TV

|By Business Wire
|
May 31, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Flikflix today announced that it has teamed up with Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing platform, to power in-theater movie tickets for the Flikflix App for Apple TV. With the Atom Tickets integration, movie fans can use the Flikflix app to easily browse their favorite actors to discover movies playing in nearby theaters and buy tickets. Atom Tickets will also provide movie details, such as trailers and synopses, for the in-theater section of the Flikflix app.
With the Flikflix® App for Apple TV, in-theater movies will leap to a viewer’s Apple device to discover showtimes and buy tickets. (Graphic: Business Wire)
"Having an in-theater movie leap off the TV screen to an Apple device with one tap from Flikflix for Apple TV is like magic with a bit of sci-fi mixed in, we believe it is incredibly convenient for people who love going to movies," said Bill Denk, Flikflix CEO and Founder. "We're thankful to have a partner as innovative and forward thinking as Atom Tickets. We think moviegoers are going to really like it.”
“We are always looking at new ways to deliver the Atom Tickets experience to consumers wherever they are – from smartphones to smart TVs – our platform scales to fit partners of all sizes,” said Chris Brucia, Head of Product, Atom Tickets. “We’re thrilled to work with Flikflix to create movie discovery experiences across Apple devices.”
The Flikflix app, is already the world's easiest app to surface movies that people will love, from the popular video streaming services they already use, such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, Prime Video, YouTube and more. With Flikflix, viewers no longer have to scroll and sift through their services to find a movie, then hit play and pray they will like it. They pick an actor, Flik a few of their best movies in a tinder-like fashion, and discover amazing movies that they've never seen before — all featuring the actors they love the most.
Flikflix Matchmaker was also built as a part of this patent-pending technology to instantly surface the movies that two or more people will love to watch, together. It works seamlessly through AirDrop, messages or email.
About Flikflix
Flikflix has reinvented how people discover movies they'll love from the popular video services they already use, through its revolutionary, patent-pending media recommendation engine. The app is available as a free app in the Apple App Store for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Apple TV.
About Atom Tickets
Atom Tickets is the first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing platform. Backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company, Atom Tickets allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Enabled on over 26,000 screens across the U.S., the platform's innovative marketing capabilities help studios, exhibitors and brands maximize revenue opportunities. The company’s advisory board includes Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Tyler Perry, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia who serve as resources to Atom in developing the most innovative and convenient theatrical movie experiences for consumers. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com.
