Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023 - Market Will Register a CAGR of Approx 76% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

May 31, 2019
The "Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gesture recognition solution market will register a CAGR of nearly 76% by 2023.
The augmenting adoption of gaming consoles with gesture recognition technology is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the gesture recognition solution market. The acceptance of motion control games by users compelled gaming console companies such as Nintendo and Sony Corporation to reiterate the technology to its next-generation gaming consoles.
Sony Corporation retained gesture recognition technology in PlayStation 4, which was launched in 2013. The gaming industry is transforming toward VR-based gaming with gesture controls. In 2016, Sony Corporation launched PlayStation VR, which was equipped with gesture recognition technology. The global gesture recognition solution market for gaming consoles segment, which will subsequently contribute to the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition
The gesture recognition software identifies motion gestures from a predetermined gestures library, wherein each gesture is matched to a computer command. Once the gesture has been interpreted, the specific command for the gesture is executed. High processing speed is required for executing the command.
This, in turn, increases the need for powerful processors. The development of processors, which support gesture recognition, is enabling electronic device manufacturers to incorporate gesture recognition technology into their products. Thus, the development of gesture recognition supporting processors will drive the growth of the global gesture recognition solution market during the forecast period.
Limited accuracy in recognizing motion gestures
One of the major drawbacks of gesture recognition technology, compared with its prevailing substitutes such as physical touch buttons and voice recognition technology, is its limited accuracy in capturing motion gestures. The lack of standardized gestures and movements is one of the reasons for the occurrences of accuracy errors with respect to capturing motion gestures.
Further, poor lighting conditions cause difficulty in distinguishing between the foreground and background features, resulting in the inaccurate detection of hand and other body movements. The lack of accuracy in recognizing motion gestures is decreasing the adoption rate of gesture recognition technology by electronic device manufacturers. This factor is expected to challenge the growth of the global gesture recognition solution market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The presence of a few companies, including Crunchfish AB and Eyesight Technologies Ltd, makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition and the augmenting adoption of gaming consoles with gesture recognition technology will provide considerable growth opportunities to gesture recognition solution manufacturers.
GestureTek, Intel Corporation, and Sony Corporation are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- PCs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition
- Market consolidation in gesture recognition solution ecosystem
- Rise in number of gesture recognition-related patents
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Crunchfish AB
- Eyesight Technologies Ltd.
- GestureTek
- Intel Corporation
- Sony Corporation
